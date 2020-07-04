Broncos expected to stick by Seibold after Warriors loss puts them six down

By Pamela Whaley of AAP

Brisbane chief executive Paul White will front media on Sunday morning and is expected to confirm the NRL club is standing by under fire coach Anthony Seibold.



Calls for the termination of Seibold's contract just 18 months into a five-year deal have continued after the team slumped to their sixth-straight loss on Saturday night.



The pressure of the past six weeks has taken an emotional toll on the playing group, with skipper Alex Glenn and halfback Brodie Croft both visibly upset at fulltime in Gosford.

It was another match in which the Broncos lead at halftime, but fell apart in the final 20 minutes as the Warriors stormed home to win 26-16.

"It is really disappointing. We are learning some really tough lessons at the moment, so it is a really tough one," Seibold said after the game.



"I'm not sure why we are fading out of games at the moment, but we are and that is the reality of it."



It will compound external pressure to make changes after club legends Wally Lewis and Kevin Walters both raised serious concerns about the culture and coaching systems on Saturday.



Queensland legend and rugby league Immortal Lewis made sensational claims the playing group is fractured over jealousy and nastiness towards the team's highest paid players.



Walters told Fox Sports he believes the coaching staff is confusing messages to players, who are playing as though they have no connection.



"I'd like to see a connection among the playing group," Walters said.



"It seems to me they all feel that they know what they have to do, but they don't actually go and do it for whatever reason.

