Broncos enforcer Korbin Sims signs three-year deal with Dragons

Source:

AAP

Front-rower Korbin Sims is heading south from Brisbane to join St George Illawarra on a three-year-deal from next season.

Korbin SIMS. Broncos v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 15 July 2018. Copyright Image: Patrick Hamilton / www.photosport.nz

Broncos forward Korbin Sims in action against the Warriors.

Source: Photosport

The move will see the 26-year-old play alongside older brother Tariq again, having first played together for Newcastle.

"The club spoke to Wayne Bennett about Korbin and he gave him a big rap as a person ... we're really pleased to get him on board," Dragons list manager Ian Millward said in a statement today.

The Fijian international will fill the gap left by Leeson Ah Mau, who is returning home to New Zealand to play for the Warriors next season.

Sims has 112 NRL games under his belt and has been 18th man for the Queensland State of Origin team.

"We know how close Korbin was to playing for Queensland, and he's seen the advancement of Tariq to play Origin this season as well as Jack de Belin, Paul Vaughan and Tyson Frizell," Millward said.

"So we know he's keen to follow in their footsteps."

