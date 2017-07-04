 

Broncos' Corey Oates hospitalised with staph infection

Brisbane winger Corey Oates has been hospitalised to treat a staph infection after missing Friday's NRL loss to Melbourne with a mystery virus.

Oates is being treated with antibiotics having complained of pain in his hips and lower body before his withdrawal from the Storm clash in Brisbane.

The club has put no time frame on his recovery.

"He's doing well and taking it day-by-day with his treatment," Broncos chief executive Paul White said in a statement.

"The pain is under control now and it is a relief that we know what the problem is.

"He's in good spirits but it's far too early to tell when he will be back, so it's just important that he rests up.

"The most important thing is that he takes his time to get well. His health and welfare are the main factors as far as the club is concerned."

The Broncos have a bye this weekend ahead of their round 19 clash with Newcastle on July 15.

Oates failed to train the day before last week's 42-12 loss due to soreness.

He was given until kick-off to prove his fitness but was replaced by youngster Jonus Pearson.

NRL

