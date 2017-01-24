Broncos coach Wayne Bennett standing by Ben Hunt despite 2018 departure to Dragons

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett will stand by Ben Hunt despite the halfback's rich five-year deal with NRL rivals St George Illawarra.

Hunt has accepted a $6 million offer from the Dragons to become their playmaker- in-chief from 2018, ending a nine-year career at Red Hill.

Bennett, who has previously released or dropped players who have pledged their future to other clubs, has told the 26-year-old he play out the final year of his Broncos contract.

"He knows that I'm here to give 100 per cent for this team, he knows how much I enjoy playing for the Broncos and all my teamamtes that I have here," Hunt told the Nine Network.

"He's assured me that he's going to go with me this year and I'm going to chase a premiership.

"I went up and had a chat to him and just told him that it was what's best for my family and I had to think about them first. He was really supportive."

Hunt said he hoped Broncos fans understood his decision to sign the Dragons deal, which includes an option for a sixth year.

"I don't think I am (betraying the club)," he said.

"The Brisbane fans are exceptional and they've been a big support for me but it's about a business, I guess, and security for my family.

"A six-year deal, they don't come along very often in the NRL. It really nailed it down for me."

The Broncos will now begin a search for a new halfback to partner Anthony Milford, but Hunt believes there is a quality candidate already at the club.

Utility back Kodi Nikorima had bided his time for a starting position and last year shunned the Melbourne Storm to stay loyal and sign a new two-year deal with Brisbane.

With Hunt about to vacate a prime spot in the halves, that decision could about to pay off big time.

"If it had to be someone off the roster at the moment, I think you'd be leaning towards Kodi Nikorima or someone like that," Hunt said.