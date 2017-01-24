 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Broncos coach Wayne Bennett standing by Ben Hunt despite 2018 departure to Dragons

share

Source:

AAP

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett will stand by Ben Hunt despite the halfback's rich five-year deal with NRL rivals St George Illawarra.

The star playmaker has inked a huge six-year deal that will see him playing for the Dragons from 2018.
Source: Nine News

Hunt has accepted a $6 million offer from the Dragons to become their playmaker- in-chief from 2018, ending a nine-year career at Red Hill.

Bennett, who has previously released or dropped players who have pledged their future to other clubs, has told the 26-year-old he play out the final year of his Broncos contract.

"He knows that I'm here to give 100 per cent for this team, he knows how much I enjoy playing for the Broncos and all my teamamtes that I have here," Hunt told the Nine Network.

"He's assured me that he's going to go with me this year and I'm going to chase a premiership.

"I went up and had a chat to him and just told him that it was what's best for my family and I had to think about them first. He was really supportive."

Hunt said he hoped Broncos fans understood his decision to sign the Dragons deal, which includes an option for a sixth year.

"I don't think I am (betraying the club)," he said.

"The Brisbane fans are exceptional and they've been a big support for me but it's about a business, I guess, and security for my family.

"A six-year deal, they don't come along very often in the NRL. It really nailed it down for me."

The Broncos will now begin a search for a new halfback to partner Anthony Milford, but Hunt believes there is a quality candidate already at the club.

Utility back Kodi Nikorima had bided his time for a starting position and last year shunned the Melbourne Storm to stay loyal and sign a new two-year deal with Brisbane.

With Hunt about to vacate a prime spot in the halves, that decision could about to pay off big time.

"If it had to be someone off the roster at the moment, I think you'd be leaning towards Kodi Nikorima or someone like that," Hunt said.

"I'm not too sure what direction the club are going to go in but if he had to step in, he'd do a great job."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Sonny Bill Williams prepares to take to the field for the Sevens.

BMW stands by contract with Sonny Bill Williams, despite complaints over links to controversial Muslim clerics

00:30
2
Adams nailed a block and dunk in transition to give OKC a short-live lead before setting an unmovable screen for Westbrook to score the game winner off.

Watch: Unstoppable Steven Adams conjures two game-winning plays in final minute of tense clash with Jazz

00:11
3
Adam Wilson was filming his competitors battling the rugged terrain. Then the locals busted in on the action.

Watch: 'Full stampede!' Kiwi Red Bull racer dodges 100 sprinting deer

00:28
4
The Belgian tennis legend reached world no. 1 in both singles and doubles in her 15 year career.

Kim Clijsters, Andy Roddick joining International Tennis Hall of Fame


5

Stan Wawrinka coasts to Aussie Open semis with straight sets win over Tsonga

00:29
v

Watch: A beaming Venus Williams pirouettes across court in triumph after charging in to first Aussie Open semis in 14 years

The 36-year-old is the oldest woman to advance this far at the Aussie Open during the Open era.

00:33
Congestion on the roads and increasing car numbers has led to a shortage of skilled repairers.

NZ's huge panelbeater shortage leaving existing guys struggling to cope

One Auckland panelbeater says they have more work than they can handle.


00:34
Winston wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

Watch: 'It's been a long time since I've been ravaged by a toothless sheep' - Winston Peters serves an ace at Gareth Morgan

Peters wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

00:24
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

'Highly dangerous' tagging by 'idiots' on Auckland train: Police investigating with potential for $10k fine

The youths were caught on camera and their work was washed away less than a day later.

01:08
An estimated 40 per cent of Kiwis are on the look out for a new job right now.

'You probably see what's wrong, not right in your current situation': 40% of Kiwis hunting new jobs in New Year

Are you on the lookout for a fresh start? If you are, you're not alone.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ