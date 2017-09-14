Broncos coach Wayne Bennett denies being approached by Penrith

Wayne Bennett firmly believes he still has a few good years left in him as an NRL coach - and his first preference is that they are spent in Brisbane, not Penrith.

Bennett denied suggestions he has been approached by the Panthers about their coaching vacancy following the shock sacking of Anthony Griffin on Monday.

He said he was "over" discussing his future, having been linked to a number of different clubs as speculation swirls about how long he will remain in the top job at the Broncos.

Bennett is contracted at Red Hill until the end of next season, but is clearly open to offers in 2020 and beyond if the Brisbane board decides against re- signing him - or sooner, in the event he is sacked.

"The way you guys (the media) are going at the moment, I'm coaching Penrith on Monday, the Broncos on Tuesday, Wests Tigers on Wednesday and probably the Titans on Thursday," Bennett told reporters.

"I've only got one day off and that's Fridays.

"No club's made contact with me about what's happened in the last 24-48 hours."

Bennett, who turns 69 in January, said he was waiting for a decision from the Broncos board at the end of the season and would not entertain any hypotheticals until it is made.

"I'll tell you again, I'm really over the coaching saga altogether," he said.

"We made a decision here - we'll make it in October. The board will make their decision. Let's see where it all goes.

"I want to be at the Broncos, I want to continue to coach, everyone knows that.

"I feel I know how long I can go on for. And I'm not going to stay a year too long.

"I'm going to be like Billy Slater - I want to go out on top of my game.

"But it's not now."

Bennett said he felt sorry for Griffin in seeing him axed so close to the finals, having put Penrith in the mix for a potential top-four berth.