A memorable international tour and then becoming a father - the NRL off-season has been a life-changing one for Brisbane half Kodi Nikorima.



The 24-year-old ended 2018 with a man-of-the-match performance for New Zealand in their 34-0 third Test win over England in Leeds.



He then became a father in January, a development Broncos coach Anthony Seibold firmly believes will help him as his first choice No.7 in 2019.



"He's impressed me during the pre-season," Seibold said.



"He got a lot of confidence going away with the New Zealand Test side.



"I know he really enjoyed that trip and got a lot out of it. Came back in a really confident frame of mind.



"He's had a good pre-season and he's become a dad as well so he's got some responsibilities away from footy. He's set himself up for a decent year."



Nikorima and halves partner Anthony Milford are yet to play together under Seibold after Milford's pre-season was hampered by his recovery from shoulder surgery.



Despite the lack of preparation, Nikorima shone in Saturday's 25-22 trial win over Gold Coast in Robina.



The halfback had a hand in three of the Broncos' four tries and Seibold is backing his halves pairing to fire when Brisbane face Melbourne in their season opener on March 14.



"From what I've sort of seen - him and Milf - there's a lot of potential there in that halves partnership," Seibold said.