TODAY |

Broncos coach attempts to play down war of words with South Sydney

AAP
More From
League
NRL

It was seen as the barb that sparked an extraordinary war of words between Brisbane and South Sydney ahead of Friday night's NRL clash.

But Broncos coach Anthony Seibold insisted he was simply giving the Rabbitohs a compliment when he said their attack hadn't changed since last year when he held the reins.

South Sydney assistant Jason Demetriou let loose on the Brisbane mentor on Thursday, claiming Seibold's attacking gameplan couldn't deliver in NRL finals based on his Rabbitohs record last year.

Title contenders South Sydney bowed out in the 2018 preliminary final in Seibold's rookie year as NRL mentor, managing just one try in their final two playoff clashes before a messy coach swap with Brisbane's Wayne Bennett.

Demetriou's stunning diatribe was considered a response to Seibold claiming in the lead-up to Friday's grudge match that "not a lot's changed from an attacking point of view" at the Rabbitohs since 2018.

However, Seibold claimed it was just a misunderstanding on Thursday.

"With regard to the comment I think you are talking about, I was actually giving South Sydney a rap when I said they throw a lot at you and a lot hasn't changed there," Seibold said.

"I meant that (five-eighth) Cody Walker is in the top two or three attacking players in the competition, (hooker) Damien Cook is dynamic out of dummy half and (halfback) Adam Reynolds has the best kicking game in the competition.

"So I was actually giving their team a rap."

Before Demetriou hit back, Rabbitohs players were clearly unimpressed with Seibold's assessment of their attack ahead of their Suncorp Stadium clash.

Rabbitohs skipper Sam Burgess said Seibold's claim was "bizarre" and accused the Broncos coach of a secret agenda before their round 23 clash.

Seibold slammed Demetriou on Thursday, suggesting the Rabbitohs assistant was "dirty" for missing out on the Broncos head coaching role but he refused to take aim at Burgess.

"I respect Sam so I have got no dramas with what Sam says," Seibold said.

Seibold even tried to distance Bennett from Demetriou's sensational claims.

Asked if Bennett was behind the Rabbitohs assistant's spray, Seibold said: "I wouldn't have a clue. I doubt it."

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos, Round 12 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 27 May 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Anthony Seibold doubted whether South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett was behind Jason Demetriou's sensational claims. Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
3
The All Blacks star said he was looking forward to getting back on the field for Auckland against Bay of Plenty.
Rieko Ioane says people have read too much into him being dropped from All Blacks
4
New Zealand's Caleb Clarke. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz
Four young Super Rugby stars cleared to chase Olympic dreams with All Blacks Sevens
5
Kodi Nikorima. Vodafone Warriors v Canberra Raiders. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 2 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Kodi Nikorima responds to Warriors boss' spray for lack of effort - 'He can have a word to us'
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Cowboys prop Matt Scott hospitalised after suffering a stroke
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts after the Maika Sivo try. Parramatta Eels v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 27th July 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

'No justification for players who don't put in' - Warriors boss slams side facing NRL exit
Stephen Kearney, coach of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

'It's not Stephen Kearney's fault - Warriors CEO sticks up for under fire coach
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: David Nofoaluma of the Tigers celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the round 18 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Wests Tigers at UOW Jubilee Oval on July 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Robbie Farah prepared to ignore doctors' orders for NRL farewell