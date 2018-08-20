Broncos can't afford Kalyn Ponga amid All Blacks speculation, says coach

Newcastle may fear Brisbane more than rugby union when it comes to retaining Kalyn Ponga but Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold admits the Broncos cannot afford the NRL superstar.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Knights chief executive Phil Gardner said the Queensland powerhouse was a bigger threat than the All Blacks as far as he was concerned in the battle to secure Ponga's long-term future.



Newcastle are eager to tie up a deal with the Queensland State of Origin representative before he is able to formally field offers from rival NRL clubs in November.



Seibold said in an ideal world the Broncos would be thrilled to welcome back the fullback after he held a development scholarship at Red Hill as a 13-year-old, but the Knights' concerns were unfounded.



Read more: Broncos more of a threat to take Kalyn Ponga than All Blacks, says Knights boss

"If we had open slather of course I'd go for Kalyn Ponga, he's an outstanding player," Seibold said.



"I think every club in the NRL competition would like someone like Kalyn in their group regardless of what position he plays.

