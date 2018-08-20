TODAY |

Broncos can't afford Kalyn Ponga amid All Blacks speculation, says coach

Source:  AAP

Newcastle may fear Brisbane more than rugby union when it comes to retaining Kalyn Ponga but Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold admits the Broncos cannot afford the NRL superstar.

The Queensland Origin star says he would strive to be an All Black if he ever returned to rugby, the code he played so successfully as a schoolboy. Source: 1 NEWS

Knights chief executive Phil Gardner said the Queensland powerhouse was a bigger threat than the All Blacks as far as he was concerned in the battle to secure Ponga's long-term future.

Newcastle are eager to tie up a deal with the Queensland State of Origin representative before he is able to formally field offers from rival NRL clubs in November.

Seibold said in an ideal world the Broncos would be thrilled to welcome back the fullback after he held a development scholarship at Red Hill as a 13-year-old, but the Knights' concerns were unfounded.

"If we had open slather of course I'd go for Kalyn Ponga, he's an outstanding player," Seibold said.

"I think every club in the NRL competition would like someone like Kalyn in their group regardless of what position he plays.

"We've certainly not spoken about it, I'm not sure where that came from, but we're guided by our salary cap. I think that's a bit of pie in the sky sort of stuff."

