TODAY |

Broncos boss urges NRL stars to rethink Bali holidays after Fifita, Asofa-Solomona incidents

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Brisbane CEO Paul White believes David Fifita's confronting stint in a Bali police station cell will deter other NRL players from visiting the popular off- season holiday spot.

The Broncos' emerging star returned to Brisbane on Tuesday morning after spending three days locked up for an alleged assault of a security guard early on Saturday.

The 19-year-old reached a "peace agreement" with the complainant in order to secure his release, with the club confirming compensation had been arranged through Fifita and his lawyer, and not the club.

It is the second incident at the Kuta nightspot in the past month after Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona's involvement in a brawl that ended in a suspended $15,000 fine and three-match ban.

White was careful when commenting on the Indonesian justice system but said Fifita's NRL colleagues would have taken note of both players' misadventures.

"I think there will be plenty, not just at our club but at other clubs, who will have looked at what happened the last few weeks and reconsider - not so much going to that destination, because plenty of Australians holiday peacefully in Bali without incident - but your choice of where you go while you are over there," he said.

"David made a poor choice being in that nightclub precinct in that early hour of the morning.

"Sometimes you have got to accept that is where the fault lies."

The Broncos flew welfare officer Adam Walsh to Bali to assist Fifita, who had been holidaying with teammate Payne Haas.

Teammate Corey Oates said he was surprised by the choice of holiday destination for Fifita and Haas saying he didn't think either were the "Bali type".

Oates, who spent his off-season break in Los Angeles, felt players would think twice about visiting Bali during their time off.

"I think it'll (Bali) be off a lot of player's radar for a while now and it's probably a smart thing," he said.

"It's probably a good thing for the game just because of what's happening lately."

Fifita will now face the consequences of an NRL integrity unit investigation while White said the Broncos would allow that process to unfold before considering any club sanctions.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg said Fifita's ordeal was a reminder to players, regardless of their surroundings, to be aware of their decision-making.

"Players need to be acutely aware of the circumstances they place themselves in and the decisions they make particularly in foreign countries and particularly in environments that are foreign to them," Greenberg said.

"Players are on notice about the decisions they make and the accountability that goes with those decisions."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fifita faced two years in jail for assault but managed to reach a "peace settlement" with the complainant. Source: Nine
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
FULL LISTS: Kiwi sides announce squads for 2020 Super Rugby season
2
Paul Gallen leaves radio host with suspected broken rib as prank goes wrong
3
Hayden Paddon concedes WRC career all but over after Rally Australia cancelled
4
Hayley Holt labels new Warriors jersey 'disgusting', while others call it the 'worst in the history of sport'
5
Scott Barrett named Crusaders' new captain for 2020 season
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Warriors reveal new jerseys ahead of 2020 season

Broncos' David Fifita released from Indonesian jail

Broncos star still behind bars in Bali despite reported 'peace agreement'

Broncos NRL star 'doesn't remember' hitting a security guard after alleged assault in Bali