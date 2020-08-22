TODAY |

Broncos and Tonga star fends off new Warriors signing to score incredible solo try

Source:  1 NEWS

Broncos and Tonga star Kotoni Staggs palmed off new Warriors signing Euan Aitken to score an unbelievable try as the Broncos went down fighting against the Dragons last night.

Euan Aitken could not stop Kotoni Staggs the night before being officially unveiled as Warriors signing for 2021. Source: SKY

Staggs fended and brushed past two would-be tacklers - including Aitken - before stepping the fullback to complete a superb 75m try early in the second half.

Despite his heroics the Broncos went down 28 - 24.

Today, Dragons centre Aitken was unveiled as a new Warriors signing for 2021.

The club says the 25-year-old Scotland international’s acquisition further boosts their 2021 roster following the recent addition of towering Parramatta prop Kane Evans.

“We are really excited to have a player of Euan’s capabilities joining us,” said Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan.

“He can play either side of the field and is in stellar form at the moment."

Aitken leads all centres for running metres in the NRL so far this season with 1980m in 13 appearances for an average of 152m per game.

