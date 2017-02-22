Brodie Kane asks Shaun Johnson the one question on every Warriors fan's lips: '2017 really is the year isn't it?'
Playmaker Johnson says the Warriors have a "strong squad" to do well in the NRL this year.
Source: Breakfast
Foran has been registered to play for the Warriors in 2017, but won't be allowed to play until round three of the NRL competition.
Source: Breakfast
Out on a fishing trip, the Auckland NRL side helped the coastguard find a missing 20-year old.
Source: 1 NEWS
