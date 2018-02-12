Brisbane's new English import Andre Savelio out for NRL season

Andre Savelio's worst fears have been realised after Brisbane confirmed the English Super League recruit will miss the entire NRL season.

Andre Savelio in action for the Warrington Wolves during a Super League match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. Source: Getty

The 22-year-old forward was helped off the field just 14 minutes into his Broncos debut in a trial against the Central Queensland Capras on Saturday after his knee buckled in a tackle.

Brisbane high performance manager Jeremy Hickmans confirmed on Monday the former Warrington and St Helens second-rower required a knee reconstruction and was no chance of featuring for the Broncos this season.

The injury soured what was a hard-fought 16-6 win in front of 3000 fans against the Queensland Cup side in Theodore.

Broncos winger Jordan Kahu said Savelio had made a strong impression since arriving in the pre-season and would be missed this year.

"He's a real good fella. He's fitted in really well, trains hard and is really committed and I'll keep my fingers crossed for him because it'd be devastating news," Kahu said earlier on Monday.

Savelio had been eyeing off a spot in the Broncos' best 17, with former Brisbane captain Corey Parker among his fans.

"He has got a nice left to right pass, and vice-versa. He has a good offload and can step off his left or right foot," Parker told NRL.com earlier this month.

"In terms of his attributes he had it all and wasn't your standard run-of-the- mill back-rower."