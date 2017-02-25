Brisbane skipper Darius Boyd pledges to re-sign with Broncos

Brisbane captain Darius Boyd has pledged to repay the faith shown in him by mentor Wayne Bennett and spurn offers from rival clubs.

Less than a week out from leading the Broncos onto the field in the NRL season opener against Cronulla, the fullback assured the fans he wasn't going anywhere and is set to re-sign.

Darius Boyd of the Broncos looks to pass during the NRL elimination final match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium. Source: Getty

Boyd could be one of the hottest commodities on the market should he decide to test his value, but guaranteed he'd be seeing out his career at Red Hill.

"I haven't started anything (negotiations) but I'm not too worried," Boyd said.

"I want to stay at the club. I love the town, it's home to me.

"They've been wonderful to me the first time I was there and also to come back. I'm very grateful so I'm sure we'll get a deal done."

It's understood the Broncos are eager to begin negotiations on a long-term which will see the 29-year-old see out his career in the maroon, yellow and white.

Boyd has undergone a mid-career transformation, dealing with deep-seated personal issues and shrugging off his prickly reputation to become one of the game's statesmen.

He has found an inner peace which has been key in unlocking his best football.

Central to Boyd's decision to stay is his close relationship with Bennett, the only coach he has ever played under during stints at St George Illawarra and Newcastle and two tenures at Brisbane.

Boyd and the the 67-year-old mastercoach have won two premierships together - at Brisbane in 2006 and the Dragons in 2010.

"He has been good to me and it's something that I really cherish, talks we've had over the years and games he's played me in, the success we've had," Boyd said.