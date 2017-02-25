 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Brisbane skipper Darius Boyd pledges to re-sign with Broncos

share

Source:

Associated Press

Brisbane captain Darius Boyd has pledged to repay the faith shown in him by mentor Wayne Bennett and spurn offers from rival clubs.

Less than a week out from leading the Broncos onto the field in the NRL season opener against Cronulla, the fullback assured the fans he wasn't going anywhere and is set to re-sign.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Darius Boyd of the Broncos looks to pass during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium on September 9, 2016 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Darius Boyd of the Broncos looks to pass during the NRL elimination final match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium.

Source: Getty

Boyd could be one of the hottest commodities on the market should he decide to test his value, but guaranteed he'd be seeing out his career at Red Hill.

"I haven't started anything (negotiations) but I'm not too worried," Boyd said.

"I want to stay at the club. I love the town, it's home to me.

"They've been wonderful to me the first time I was there and also to come back. I'm very grateful so I'm sure we'll get a deal done."

It's understood the Broncos are eager to begin negotiations on a long-term which will see the 29-year-old see out his career in the maroon, yellow and white.

Boyd has undergone a mid-career transformation, dealing with deep-seated personal issues and shrugging off his prickly reputation to become one of the game's statesmen.

He has found an inner peace which has been key in unlocking his best football.

Central to Boyd's decision to stay is his close relationship with Bennett, the only coach he has ever played under during stints at St George Illawarra and Newcastle and two tenures at Brisbane.

Boyd and the the 67-year-old mastercoach have won two premierships together - at Brisbane in 2006 and the Dragons in 2010.

"He has been good to me and it's something that I really cherish, talks we've had over the years and games he's played me in, the success we've had," Boyd said.

"It's very special so I'd definitely like to stay there with him.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

00:39
2
Caleb Ewan thought he had won the Abu Dhabi Tour, but fellow rider Marcel Kittel came out of nowhere to steal the win.

'Oh no!' Aussie cyclist celebrates prematurely, edged by German opponent in the last second

00:39
3
Steve O'Keefe led the charge for Australia after claiming six wickets in just 24 balls on day two of their first Test against India in Pune.

Watch: 7 international wickets for just 11 runs! Indian batting order collapses tragically against Australian attack

02:23
4
Urgency to tackle depression and suicide in professional sport prompts All Blacks Sevens star to open up for first time.

'I was in denial': All Blacks Sevens star opens up about personal struggles that almost cost him everything


00:12
5
Cobus Reinach's big tackle wasn’t enough though with the Reds prevailing 28-26.

'Great shot!' Unsuspecting Quade Cooper nailed by Sharks halfback after receiving hospital pass

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ