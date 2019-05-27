TODAY |

Brisbane NRL recruit James Segeyaro caught drink driving

AAP
Brisbane have confirmed new recruit James Segeyaro has been caught drink driving.

The PNG international - who only signed with the NRL club earlier this month - blew a blood alcohol level under 0.05 when pulled over by police this morning.

However, he is driving with P-plates and can't record an alcohol level above zero.

It is believed the livewire hooker was pulled over on Monday morning while driving to buy a coffee after drinking on Sunday night.

Segeyaro - a veteran of 143 NRL games - is in hot water after playing just two matches for Brisbane since being released by Cronulla due to salary cap issues.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold snapped up Segeyaro as cover after No.9 Andrew McCullough succumbed to a knee injury.

"The Brisbane Broncos can confirm that that James Segeyaro has been issued with a notice to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol," a Brisbane statement said.

"Segeyaro recorded a breath test reading well under 0.05 in Brisbane this morning but due to the face that he is on a provisional licence he has been issued with a notice to appear.

"The NRL integrity unit has been informed and the club is working through the issue in conjunction with them."

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 17: passes the ball during the round 10 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on May 17, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
James Segeyaro of the Broncos. Source: Getty
