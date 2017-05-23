Brisbane great says fans 'wrong' to blame Benji Marshall for Broncos' woes

Leave Benji out of it.

Benji Marshall of the Broncos looks on Source: Getty

That was the message from ex-Brisbane skipper Kevin Walters, who believed the halves were the least of the Broncos' problems ahead of Friday night's NRL semi-final with Penrith at Suncorp Stadium.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett raised eyebrows when he stuck with veteran Kiwi Benji Marshall at halfback for the knockout clash after a quiet display in their qualifying final loss to Sydney Roosters.

But ex-premiership winning Broncos captain Walters believed Marshall should not be made the scapegoat for the defeat that plunged Brisbane into sudden death mode.

"Benji is an experienced enough player. They have bigger problems than their halves," Walters said.

"It's wrong to blame just one person for the loss."

Former Broncos half Walters said rather than point fingers Brisbane would need to take a good hard look at themselves - again.

He said Brisbane dusted themselves off and bounced back to their best after their horror 52-34 round 25 loss to Parramatta and would need to do the same against Penrith on Friday night.

"They have some great players in their squad, they just need to get them up to the standard they can play at," Walters said of Brisbane.

"They turned it around a couple of weeks ago after the Parramatta loss.

"It is just a mental thing at this time of the year.

"I am sure they will adjust and pick themselves up. I'd be disappointed if they didn't."

Marshall may yet lose his starting halves spot in a backline reshuffle if skipper Darius Boyd is cleared of a hamstring complaint.