Brisbane Bombers look to become newest NRL club

The Brisbane Bombers are ready to become the 17th team in the NRL competition, says the franchise's bid director Nick Livermore.

Brisbane Bombers logo Source: Brisbane Bombers

"The ARL Commission is clearing the runway to expand the NRL, the Brisbane Bombers will be ready for take-off," said Livermore on Sunday.

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced plans to kick-off a competitive selection process for an extra team in Queensland.

Chairman Peter V'landys is keen to add a second team in Brisbane in 2022 which will guarantee more derby games.

Livermore says his team will be based at Suncorp Stadium.

"A Brisbane Bombers NRL team will play most of their games at Suncorp Stadium, arguably the best venue for rugby league. We also want to take NRL games to regional Queensland.

"For those Queensland league fans whose allegiance is with an NRL team south of the border, a Brisbane Bombers team in the NRL competition will give them more opportunities to see their team in action at Suncorp.

"Over time, we would like the Brisbane Bombers to be their team."

Queensland currently has the Broncos playing at Suncorp, the Gold Coast Titans at Cbus Super Stadium and the North Queensland Cowboys who are based in Townsville.