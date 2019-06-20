TODAY |

Brisbane and Tonga enforcer in Covid protocol breach after being caught up in police bikie gang raid

Source:  AAP

Brisbane enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr will spend the next 14 days in self-isolation after breaching the NRL's Covid-19 protocols.

Tevita Pangai Jnr. Source: 1 NEWS

The forward played in Sydney on Friday night as the Broncos slumped to their 10th NRL defeat in 11 matches with a 28-10 loss to South Sydney.

Under the competition's protocols, members of a team which has returned to Queensland from NSW are to enter a strict lockdown for a 14-day period.

The Broncos said Pangai Jr attended the opening of a Brisbane barber shop on Saturday, in breach of those stricter protocols.

It's been reported Pangai Jr's presence was discovered during a police raid of the business, with several alleged bikie gang members suspected of being at the property.

While there's no suggestion Pangai Jr was involved in illegal activity the Broncos are looking into the situation.

"The Broncos are investigating the circumstances around the matter to determine what further action may be taken," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Pangai Jr has been stood down for two weeks and charged with a breach of the competition's protocols.

As a result, the Tonga international will be unavailable for Saturday's clash with Canberra and the following weekend's game against St George Illawarra for the second-last Broncos.

He's the latest NRL identity caught breaching the protocols this week after Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett, Dragons forward Paul Vaughan and three Broncos staff members, including ex-Test player Allan Langer, were all fined for breaches.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is serving a 14-day isolation period after he opted to stay in Sydney for a family matter with assistant coach Peter Gentle to lead the team for the next two weeks.

League
NRL
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
‘I love those boys’ - Blake Green defends his exit from the Warriors
2
Hurricanes notch bonus point win over Chiefs after Sam Cane is knocked out
3
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie touts proposed trans-Tasman competition, but says more Australian teams needed
4
Kicking cancer and conversions: Aaron Cruden says sayonara to NZ rugby
5
Brisbane and Tonga enforcer in Covid protocol breach after being caught up in police bikie gang raid
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Brazil nears 100,000 confirmed Covid-19 deaths

Accused rapist Jack de Belin would be ‘outstanding acquisition’ for Warriors, says new coach Nathan Brown
00:10

Warriors prop Jack Hetherington faces lengthy ban for high shot on Martin Taupau
01:22

‘Best thing to happen to the club in the last 20 years’ – Warriors owner delighted after hiring Gould, Brown