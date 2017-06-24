 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Brilliant Jarryd Hayne double helps Titans past Tigers

share

Source:

AAP

A second-half explosion from Jarryd Hayne has fired Gold Coast to a 26-14 win over the Wests Tigers to snap a four-game NRL losing streak.

The Titans beat the Tigers 26-14 at Campbell Town Stadium in Sydney.
Source: SKY

The Titans' star put behind a disappointing night for NSW in their State of Origin II defeat by scoring two tries and setting up a third on Friday to keep his team in the top-eight hunt.

His magical display came almost a year after famously declaring Campbelltown Sports Stadium his house following his game-winning field goal in his second game back in the NRL.

The Titans led 14-8 with half-an-hour remaining when a crucial call by the bunker - to deny the James Tedesco-less Tigers a try - resulted in a 12-point swing in a matter of minutes.

Gold Coast halfback Ashley Taylor found himself in space from a 20-metre tap only to lose the ball in a one-on-one strip by Malakai Watene-Zelezniak that ended in the Tigers' winger scoring.

However, review official Bernard Sutton ruled Watene-Zelezniak had raked the ball into Moses Suli before retrieving it in an offside position and then racing away.

Hayne went over in the ensuing set to give the Titans a two-try advantage, and immediately backed up his effort by stepping five defenders to complete his double.

The former NFL convert also threw the final pass to Konrad Hurrell to score first after halftime.

Tigers forward Sauaso Sue grabbed a consolation try for the 6891 crowd, but it mattered little as the bottom-placed side slumped to their seventh-consecutive defeat.

In an evenly contested first half, Tigers centre Esan Marsters crossed first when he latched onto a one-handed offload from David Nofoaluma in the eighth minute.

Titans three-quarter Hurrell responded from close range not long after, and the visitors then threatened to kick away after Will Zillman held width in the 24th minute.

But the home side made it a two-point deficit minutes before the break when Tuimoala Lolohea showed good vision to loop a ball to Nofoaluma.

Tedesco was the only Origin representative from either team not to back after revealing he had torn an ankle ligament while celebrating Mitchell Pearce's try in game two.

Tigers skipper and Blues prop Aaron Woods soldiered through the opening hour with 140 metres and 39 tackles, but had little help from the rest of his forward pack.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Marcel Dionne, 65, lowered the tone of the NHL awards show with his comments towards three-time gold medal winner Ali Raisman, 23.

Video: 'Look at those legs' – presenter causes outrage for dodgy on-stage comments towards Olympic gymnast


02:00
2

Watch: Inside a derelict and ghostly Lancaster Park before the wrecking ball brings it down - take one final peek

00:20
3
Samoa went down 19-17 to Wales in Apia, but Fotuali'I gave the home fans plenty to cheer about.

Former Crusaders half Kahn Fotuali'i sends Samoan fans into raptures, setting up two excellent tries against Wales

03:54
4
Seven Sharp analyses the evolution of modern rugby players as the All Blacks gear up for the Lions Test.

Taller, heavier, better? How today's All Blacks compare to heroes from past years

02:00
5
The American crew look like they're trying to replicate the Kiwis' sailing style – but it's resulting in long days out on the water.

'They've done a lot of sailing' – Will Oracle tire themselves out looking for solutions to take down Team NZ?

00:52
Police have released the first video from inside the building where 58 people are confirmed to have died.

Manslaughter charges considered over London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy

London Police say a fridge fire is the likely cause of the disaster.


00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ