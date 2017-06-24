Brilliant Jarryd Hayne double helps Titans past Tigers

A second-half explosion from Jarryd Hayne has fired Gold Coast to a 26-14 win over the Wests Tigers to snap a four-game NRL losing streak.

The Titans' star put behind a disappointing night for NSW in their State of Origin II defeat by scoring two tries and setting up a third on Friday to keep his team in the top-eight hunt.

His magical display came almost a year after famously declaring Campbelltown Sports Stadium his house following his game-winning field goal in his second game back in the NRL.

The Titans led 14-8 with half-an-hour remaining when a crucial call by the bunker - to deny the James Tedesco-less Tigers a try - resulted in a 12-point swing in a matter of minutes.

Gold Coast halfback Ashley Taylor found himself in space from a 20-metre tap only to lose the ball in a one-on-one strip by Malakai Watene-Zelezniak that ended in the Tigers' winger scoring.

However, review official Bernard Sutton ruled Watene-Zelezniak had raked the ball into Moses Suli before retrieving it in an offside position and then racing away.

Hayne went over in the ensuing set to give the Titans a two-try advantage, and immediately backed up his effort by stepping five defenders to complete his double.

The former NFL convert also threw the final pass to Konrad Hurrell to score first after halftime.

Tigers forward Sauaso Sue grabbed a consolation try for the 6891 crowd, but it mattered little as the bottom-placed side slumped to their seventh-consecutive defeat.

In an evenly contested first half, Tigers centre Esan Marsters crossed first when he latched onto a one-handed offload from David Nofoaluma in the eighth minute.

Titans three-quarter Hurrell responded from close range not long after, and the visitors then threatened to kick away after Will Zillman held width in the 24th minute.

But the home side made it a two-point deficit minutes before the break when Tuimoala Lolohea showed good vision to loop a ball to Nofoaluma.

Tedesco was the only Origin representative from either team not to back after revealing he had torn an ankle ligament while celebrating Mitchell Pearce's try in game two.