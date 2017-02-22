 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Brodie Kane asks Shaun Johnson the one question on every Warriors fan's lips: '2017 really is the year isn't it?'

share

Source:

Breakfast

Playmaker Johnson says the Warriors have a "strong squad" to do well in the NRL this year.
Source: Breakfast
Foran has been registered to play for the Warriors in 2017, but won't be allowed to play until round three of the NRL competition.
Source: Breakfast
Out on a fishing trip, the Auckland NRL side helped the coastguard find a missing 20-year old.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:25
1
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles


00:31
2
Wayne Shaw is a cult hero at the tiny club and sleeps at the Sutton United's Gander Green Lane ground three nights a week looking after it.

Pie eating Sutton reserve keeper resigns after side-line betting stunt

00:16
3
Elliott's final over heroics proved once again he is the man for a pressure situation.

'Grant Elliott is a pressure player' - Brendon McCullum pays tribute to Hairy Javelin after match-winning six

00:39
4
Out on a fishing trip, the Auckland NRL side helped the coastguard find a missing 20-year old.

Watch: Warriors help coastguard rescue man on Auckland harbour

02:10
5
The NZ Rugby Union and the Players' Association have provided a confidential player helpline for the past decade.

'Don't be afraid to put your hand up and ask for help' - appeal for Kiwi rugby players not to face their mental health concerns alone

01:00
The proud Cantabrian talks to Jack Tame on what the city has endured.

'The quakes and the fires have brought Christchurch people closer together' - former Black Cap Chris Harris

The proud Cantabrian talks to Breakfast on what people have endured.

01:53
Ngati Kahungunu is hosting a two-day economic summit with some Chinese business people this week.

Video: Hawke's Bay iwi hoping to generate $100m worth of deals with Chinese

NZ Foreign Affairs and Trade is aiming to do $30 billion worth of business with China by 2020.

00:38
The PM also quashed any talks on TVNZ reforms, around ownership, saying there aren't any on the way.

PM quashes talks of national sport events being free-to-air: 'Govt getting involved won't make it better'

Last year a bill was introduced to parliament calling for all sports of national significance to be made free-to-air.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Boss who hired Ministry of Transport $726,000 fraudster 'not embarrassed'

Joanne Harrison's fraud was first revealed by 1 NEWS last year and today she's been sentenced to nearly four years in jail.

02:38
A wall has been built for the families as a place to come and find tranquillity, to honour those lost in quakes.

Touching tribute - 185 Canterbury quake victims memorialised on wall unveiled to families

The memorial will be blessed in front of a private audience, including family members.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ