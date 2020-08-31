TODAY |

Brandon Smith vexed by reports of early Storm exit - 'I'm not going anywhere'

Brandon Smith has made a point of telling Melbourne teammates he is committed to the NRL premiers for 2021 as rumours swirl around his future.

Smith is in the midst of a six-week-long audition for the No.9 jersey, with Harry Grant not expected to return for another month.

The Kiwi hooker is contracted until 2022 but has been given permission to look elsewhere for next season, keen to become a full-time dummy-half in the NRL.

But regardless he wants to make clear he is fully committed to the Storm for now, after growing frustrated by reports he was ready to buy his way out of the final year of his contract.

"Even if I gave them $200,000 it's not like they could go use that in the salary cap to go buy some player," Smith told AAP.

"I had to say to the playing group 'this isn't true'. I went to see 'Bells' (coach Craig Bellamy) straight away.

"I came off the training paddock and saw the story and was like what the hell. I rang my manager straight away. I rang everyone.

"I don't know where the story has come from, I don't know if they know it is creating divides in the team saying stuff like that."

Smith is certain to attract high-profile interest on the open market, with Gold Coast looming as a likely destination for the 24-year-old.

Canterbury are another potential suitor, while Manly could also do with a hooker if Manase Fainu's court case goes against him.

But Smith said he'd remained open and up front with Melbourne and his teammates since being told he was allowed to look elsewhere for 2022.

"If (teammates) wanted to know what I was doing they would come ask me. I would let them know that I'm not going anywhere," he said.

Smith is well aware the opening to this season provides his best chance to shine at hooker.

While he believes Melbourne will be better with the one-two punch of he and Grant, this is his longest stint at No.9 in his NRL career.

Smith at times looked gassed during his 70 minutes against the Eels, with his heavy increase in minutes coinciding with the quicker game and less stoppages.

He has also been charged with helping the Storm manage momentum out of dummy- half without Cameron Smith, with Thursday's grand final rematch against Penrith the third big clash to start the year.

"I would rather be playing against the best teams in No.9 just to see where I am at and what I have to improve on," Smith said.

"Hopefully I can play against a little less better teams with more experience under my belt.

"It feels new to me almost. I have spent four years away from the hooker role.

"It's becoming more enjoyable, it doesn't feel as unnatural."

