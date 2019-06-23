TODAY |

Brandon Smith shares special moment with dad in the stands after Kiwis Test - 'He does everything for us kids'

Kiwis hooker Brandon Smith made his way to the stands after last night's win over Mate Ma'a Tonga and as soon as he got there, he embraced his dad.

Smith made his fifth appearance for the Kiwis at Mount Smart Stadium last night and helped the team to an impressive 34-14 win.

But the cherry on top for the 23-year-old was seeing his father after the game and getting to hug him over the railing.

"It's something else," Smith said.

"My old man does everything for us kids, gives up everything, all his time - every weekend he's taking my little brother to trainings or taking my little brother to games."

Smith admitted though that his dad makes the most of every rugby league experience - regardless of the level.

"He's a bit loud, to be honest," Smith laughed.

"Sometimes we need to shut him up, even in the under-11s games and stuff like that!"

But Smith said one moment that needed no words was the one the two shared had last night.

"To see him with a smile on his face and know that I made him proud is a special moment for me."

Smith teased his dad can be a bit loud on the sidelines - whether it's a Kiwis Test or under-11s game. Source: 1 NEWS
