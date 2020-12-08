TODAY |

Brandon Smith says mum brought to tears when he gifted her NRL premiership ring

Source:  AAP

The "Hectic Cheese" has a reputation as a jokester, but Brandon Smith's softer side has emerged after explaining why he gifted his NRL premiership ring to his mum.

Brandon Smith. Source: 1 NEWS

The 24-year-old went home to New Zealand after massive grand final celebrations with Melbourne late last year with plans to thank his parents Tirohia and Shane for their support.

In his pocket was the diamond encrusted white gold ring, a symbol of his first NRL premiership and everything he had sacrificed to win it.

Gifting it to his mum was an emotional moment, and when recalling it on Friday, Smith got choked up all over again.

"It was super exciting times for me, and to be able to give that ring to my mum was a grateful moment for me," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The hooker has been told by the Melbourne Storm he’s free to explore new opportunities in 2022. Source: Breakfast

"She was very emotional, she's a bit of a cry baby anyway.

"She cries over pretty much anything.

"It was more so special for me to be able to let my parents know that they raised a kid who had a dream and made his dream come true."

Smith spent two weeks in isolation in New Zealand before seeing his parents and friends he grew up with, whom he says helped him achieve his first NRL title.

Now back in training with the Storm, he has his sights set on nailing the No.9 position before winning another title in 2021.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Melbourne Storm rookie of the year has been confirmed to start against the Kangaroos in his first Test. Source: 1 NEWS

And should he win another premiership ring again?

"I guess I'll find out if there's a good charity to donate it too," he said earnestly.

"I'm sure mum and dad can share that one but if I get another one I'll explore my options to see if there's a charity worth donating the funds to if I raise enough."
 

League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Conor McGregor knocked out by Dustin Poirier in stunning UFC comeback loss
2
American tech billionaire Gabe Newell throws support behind Team New Zealand
3
Watch: Conor McGregor, Dan Hooker suffer brutal knockout losses at UFC 257
4
Dan Hooker destroyed by newcomer Michael Chandler in first round at UFC 257
5
Eric Rush reminisces on All Blacks Sevens days as son Brady begins his own journey
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Broncos' star forward Payne Haas arrested, charged with intimidating police

'Some boys were emotional' - Phil Gould fires up Warriors with 'inspirational talk' ahead of new NRL season

Bulked-up Warriors have size to emulate some of club's most successful sides, recruitment manager says
01:50

Warriors' early departure for Australia 'perfect preparation' for 2021 season - Phil Gould