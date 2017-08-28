 

Brad Fittler's NSW experience invaluable: Former Blues coach Laurie Daley

Source:

AAP

Brad Fittler's playing experience in the State of Origin arena will give him a massive boost if he is appointed NSW as coach today, according to predecessor Laurie Daley.

Rugby League star Brad Fittler in Auckland to promote the Dick Smith NRL Auckland Nines. Thursday 20 November 2014. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.co.nz

Rugby league star Brad Fittler.

Source: Photosport

Fittler is expected to be announced as the Blues' new coach at the Star today following a NSW Rugby League board meeting, edging out premiership- winning former South Sydney coach Michael Maguire for the position.

Daley remains close to both men, having played with Maguire in Canberra and playing in a number of representative teams alongside Fittler during the 1990s.

And while he was confident either could do the job, he said Fittler's 31 games of Origin experience for NSW would provide a definite advantage come next June when Origin hostilities resume.

"I think it does (help) because it's different to any other game," Daley said.

"It's a really big build up. It's like three grand finals in six weeks and the rollercoaster you have is very emotional.

"If you don't understand it and you get caught up in it you can lose sight and focus."

Aside from Fittler's stellar Origin experience, the other major difference between he and Maguire is their approaches to coaching.

Fittler has been noted for his relaxed style in City Origin camps and with Lebanon for this year's World Cup.

He has also spoken about his desire to lead the next generation of Blues, which is likely to include young stars such as the Trbojevic brothers and Nathan Cleary.

Maguire was noted as being one of the most intense coaches in the NRL during his time at Souths, as he led them to their drought-breaking 2014 premiership.

But Daley said either style would likely drive NSW to prolonged success, given the determination of the players following 11 series losses in 12 years.

"I think whatever type of coach it is, the players are really good in adapting to different styles and coaches," Daley said.

"They've got a group that are enthusiastic and keen. They are sick of losing and they want to win.

"We couldn't do that this year. It was a great opportunity missed. But they're ready to go and they'll have success."

