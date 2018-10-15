 

'The boys thrive off the energy' – Tonga stars' message to fans ahead of Australia clash

1 NEWS
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars Andrew Fifita and Tui Lolohea have issued their rallying cries to supporters, as the Pacific nation prepares to face Australia for the very first time in a Test this weekend.

With legions of Tongan supporters having descended on Auckland, and with Saturday's clash expected to be a sell-out, it's expected that Mt Smart Stadium will be a sea of red once again for the historic match.

Speaking to media today, Fifita was quick to thank supporters for their continued backing of the team.

"This game means the world to us," he began.

"It's our first game ever we get to verse Australia.

"We're forever grateful that everyone's stayed loyal, we have a shot against the world's best.

"It's exciting times, it's going to be an amazing atmosphere."

Lolohea spoke about the effect of the fanatical Tongan supporters.

"The boys thrive off the energy and the passion that they bring from the sideline.

"It's helped us a long way in the World Cup, and I'm pretty confident that our fans are going to be roaring non-stop."

Tui Lolohea and Andrew Fifita are grateful for the fanatical support their side receives. Source: 1 NEWS
Joseph Manu in action. Rugby League International between the Kiwis and Australia at Mt Smart Stadium, Saturday 13th October, 2018. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi Joseph Manu will be best centre in the world, says his vanquished Kangaroos opposite Latrell Mitchell
00:29
Hooker Brandon Smith shone in last night's 26-24 win over Australia.

'I couldn't hold myself back' – Kiwis rookie reflects on emotional debut
00:29
Michael Maguire's side celebrated in style after last night's 26-24 win.

'We won the game before we played it' - Shaun Johnson credits Kiwis' new coach for win over Kangaroos
Jesse Bromwich

'There were some dark days' - Jesse Bromwich feared Kiwis career was over after cocaine scandal

'Certain dominoes need to fall' - Eels remaining patient over Jarryd Hayne contract

AAP
Topics
League

Parramatta have told Jarryd Hayne they still want him to be at the Eels next year despite the NRL star turning up the heat on the club for a new contract.

Off-contract Hayne took to social media over the weekend to claim he was still waiting on an offer from Parramatta, before the club returns to pre-season training at the start of next month.

Responding to fans questions on Twitter, Hayne reiterated his desire to bring a premiership to the Eels but insisted he was being honest in his claims he was yet to receive an offer to stay.

"5 weeks still waiting for a contract??" Hayne tweeted in reply to a plea from a fan for the club to re-sign him on Friday night.

Eels chief executive Bernie Gurr confirmed to AAP on Monday they were still talking to the 31-year-old about a new deal, and they had told him they wanted him at Parramatta.

The two-time Dally M medallist's tweets come after he claimed earlier this year he did not want to make a decision on his future until the end of the season.

At the time Hayne also avoided questions over a potential move to the 15-man game with Fiji, before the Rugby World Cup at the end of next year.

But it now appears clearer that both Hayne and the Eels want to stick together in 2019.

Hayne was one of the Eels' best players in the back half of 2018, busting through 32 tackles and scoring six tries in the final six games of the season as he returned to fitness.

Gurr said last week the club did not have a deadline in finalising Hayne's future.

"Certain dominoes need to fall where they need to fall. We're patient," he said.

"He was very good and off the field (at the end of 2018), and he demonstrated some leadership around the team.

"Once he was fit and healthy, is he the Jarryd Hayne of 2009? No.

"But he was still an effective Jarryd Hayne."

Jarryd Hayne. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
Watch: Kiwis rookie Joseph Manu treated to haka and traditional Cook Islands chant after stunning debut

League
Kiwis

Fresh video of more heart-warming celebrations from friends and families of Kiwis honouring players with cultural signs of respect have surfaced with rookie centre Joseph Manu this time at the centre of the action.

Manu starred on debut for the Kiwis in their 26-24 win over the Kangaroos at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday and had a literal bus-load of support there to watch him do it.

After the game, the young Roosters centre made his way to the stands to find his fan base who then treated him to both a haka and a traditional Cook Islands chant.

Manu's travelling army of supporters made their way up from his hometown of Tokoroa in order to support him.

"We'll bring the noise," Manu's uncle Barney Teao told 1 NEWS on Saturday before the game.

"We're there to support our boy and our team."

It's not the first time travelling supporters have followed Manu - they also recently crossing the ditch to attend the NRL Grand Final where Manu was also victorious.

Manu's family and friends gave the centre a special ending to an already-special evening. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
Kiwis
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

Humble Kiwis coach plays down win over Aussies - 'We haven't done anything yet'

League
Kiwis

Michael Maguire has already moved on from Saturday's stunning win over the Kangaroos, turning his attention to the Kiwis' upcoming three-Test series against England.

Maguire earned his first win as the new Kiwis coach after his side beat the world champions 26-24 at Mt Smart Stadium, but he told media today he wants more.

"Obviously it was a good performance but we haven't done anything yet," he said.

"Going to England is a big task. It's a three-Test series and one that we want to improve on from Saturday night."

The Kiwis leave New Zealand this afternoon and will stay in Dubai for a couple of days to train before headed to England for the first Test in Hull on October 28.

"There’s a lot to work on. There was a lot of times there that we put ourselves under a fair bit of pressure.

“On the flip side of that, we applied a lot of pressure so it’s learning about our game and we’ve got to build on the way we want to play and I thought the boys went about what we spoke about last week and they took that into the game so it’s about doing that over and over now and building a consistent group of men.”

Maguire said he won’t be afraid to mix up the combinations either, despite the result.

“I just look at performance. How they go about their training – what they do away from the field is a big part of how I look at what I want on the field.

“The boys are building what we’re about and they know what’s expected so if we keep doing that, we’ll be moving forward as a very strong team.”

Michael Maguire said it's more important to build consistency in the squad than a one-off 26-24 win. Source: 1 NEWS
Kiwis

Kangaroos hooker puts Mate Ma'a Tonga on notice after loss to Kiwis - 'we expect almost perfection'

AAP
Kiwis

A crestfallen Damien Cook says he felt like he let down the green and gold jersey after Australia were given a reality check by New Zealand in Saturday's boilover Test rugby league loss.

The South Sydney rake was handed arguably the toughest assignment in rugby league after being anointed Cameron Smith's successor as the Kangaroos' No.9.

It was just the Kangaroos' second Test without Cameron Smith since 2006 - and the first since their 2009 Four Nations clash with France.

One of four debutants in the new-look Kangaroos, Cook was never given a chance to weave his magic in the 26-24 loss to the Kiwis in Auckland after his side committed a mountain of simple errors in an un-Australian-like performance.

Michael Maguire's side celebrated in style after last night's 26-24 win. Source: Facebook/Richard Becht

Cook was taken off by coach Mal Meninga after 62 minutes of being successfully targeted by the Kiwis forwards where he was forced to make 42 tackles.

Cook said he was mindful of the jersey's rich history and felt like he hadn't lived up to its standards.

"From my point you almost feel like you've left the past players down," Cook said.

"Australia being so dominant for so long and to lose, it felt like we might have let them down a little bit.

Mate Ma’a Tonga are a massive hit in New Zealand, but need time and space to prepare for a clash with the world champions. Source: 1 NEWS

"But we still played some good footy at times, showed some good character."

The world champions will now be desperate to turn it around against rising Tonga at Mt Smart on Saturday.

Team spirit in the Tongan camp is sky high, as the team welcomes their new assistant coach into the fold. Source: 1 NEWS

Meninga says he will resist any calls to ring in changes, promising to stick solid with the same 17 that lost to New Zealand.

"It was always going to be a bit clunky at times," Cook said.

"But we didn't help ourselves by not holding the ball at times. We just need to be disciplined and give ourselves the best chance."

Taumalolo said without Australia's usual veterans they will have a lot of firepower with their young stars. Source: 1 NEWS

Debutant five-eighth Luke Keary will need to pass concussion protocols during the week but is expected to take his place against Tonga.

Cook insisted it wouldn't take much for Meninga's men to turn it around but warned they once again risked being upstaged if they handed over cheap ball to the Mate Ma'a and their massive forward pack.

"It is the Australian team, we expect almost perfection," Cook said.

"Moving forward to the Tongan game we've got to make sure we complete nice and high.

"That's what we'll learn. Just hold the ball, go set for set."

Australian captain Boyd Cordner looks shell shocked. New Zealand Kiwis v Australia Kangaroos. Trans-Tasman Triple Header Rugby League Showdown. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Saturday 13 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
The Kangaroos were humbled by the Kiwis at Mt Smart Stadium, where they will face Mate Ma'a Tonga this week. Source: Photosport
Kiwis