Blues star Tyson Frizell says Kalyn Ponga will be huge threat in Origin opener

AAP
That's Tyson Frizell's directive to his NSW teammates as they attempt to contain the Kalyn Ponga threat during next week's State of Origin opener.

Frizell is still recovering from a sickening concussion but he is expected to resume full contact training when the Blues side comes back together on Sunday after breaking camp on Saturday.

The St George Illawarra back-rower is wary of the Queensland No.1's brilliance after being burned twice by the Newcastle superstar a fortnight ago.

Ponga piloted the Knights to a 45-12 defeat of the Dragons in Mudgee during which he twice scythed through a hole close to the ruck past Frizell to score tries.

In the 14th minute he received the ball off a quick play-the-ball, spied a gap and brushed off Frizell's attempted tackle to cross.

Then 14 minutes later it was a similar story - he was fed the ball by Mitchell Pearce, noticed a gap between Frizell and Ben Hunt and left the back-rower clutching at thin air before crawling across the stripe.

"He's a good player, you've got to be on your toes, you can't be knocking off," Frizell said when asked what he had learned from the encounter.

"He got me in that game.

"We've got to be looking after one another, not going one-out.

"That's the main thing if you're defending Kalyn on your own, he'll tear you to shreds. We need to be solid and looking after on another."

Frizell's game one build-up has been hindered after experiencing a nasty head clash with Josh Dugan in Sunday's loss to Cronulla and has been in cottonwool ever since.

He took part in his first field session on Friday but is yet to resume contact training.

While Frizell is adamant he'll be fit, it has hindered his ability to form partnerships with his new right-side teammates Josh Morris and Nick Cotric.

Along with Nathan Cleary, they will make up the Blues' right edge and will be responsible for shutting down Ponga, who favours the left side of the field in attack.

"He's going to be damaging both sides of the ruck," Frizell said.

"I'm pretty sure he'll float both ways, even with Moses (Mbye) coming off the bench, he's probably going to play that utility role where he ball-plays both sides of the ruck.

"He's one to watch out for but at this stage we're just trying to find our combinations, find a way how we want to defend."

Kalyn Ponga
Kalyn Ponga Source: Getty
