Blues or Maroons? Aussie pundits write off Queensland as no chance in Origin 1 tonight

With 2018's State of Origin series beginning later tonight, rugby league fans find themselves intrigued by what on paper is the most evenly poised series in a decade.

NSW players celebrate victory during game 1 of the State of Origin 2017 Source: Photosport

Under new coach Brad Fittler, New South Wales have named a side with 11 debutants, hoping that a fresh approach will halt Queensland's dominance, after claiming 11 of the past 12 series.

The Maroons will head into tonight's match missing some of the greatest players to have ever donned the Queensland jersey, with the retirements of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston, while veteran fullback Billy Slater is absent with injury, and experienced campaigners Matt Scott and Darius Boyd have been overlooked.

Such uncertainty around tonight's opener has led to widespread debate across the Tasman, with experts unsure which of the two sides truly has the edge before kickoff.

"The 2018 series is where the tide finally turns for New South Wales after a generation of punishment.," say Australian betting agency William Hill.

"The Blues pack is dominant and playing great football and seem destined to win the arm wrestle, as they have in previous series. The difference this time around is that a hooker and a backline have been named that can take full advantage.

"The Blues win the opener and win comfortably."

The Roar's Tim Gore concurs, saying New South Wales' explosive new look side will have too much for the depleted Maroons.

"New South Wales have too much attacking prowess for Queensland and the stats clearly show it.

"They make more runs, metres, tackle breaks and line breaks, and they score more tries.

"They should win."

On the other hand, ABC's Simon Smale agrees that New South Wales are the favourites, but adds that it's never wise to write off Queensland at Origin level.

"Never rule out this Queensland side and do not be surprised if the Maroons pull off a shock victory."