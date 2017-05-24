 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Blues half Mitchell Pearce finds unlikely allies in Queensland

share

Source:

AAP

Unlikely allies have emerged for maligned NSW halfback Mitchell Pearce ahead of next week's State of Origin series opener - Queenslanders.

Mitchell Pearce (NSW) State of Origin / NSW vs QLD Game 2 NRL - 2015 National Rugby League MCG Melbourne Victoria Wednesday 17 June 2015 © Sport the library / Jeff Crow

NSW Blues playmaker Mitchell Pearce.

Source: Photosport

Maroons prop Dylan Napa claimed his Sydney Roosters teammate Pearce had been "hung out to dry" by the Blues in the past.

And Queensland backrower Aidan Guerra believed no NSW halfback could have stopped the Maroons juggernaut that has now snared 10 of the last 11 Origin series.

Pearce has earned another Blues recall for May 31's Origin I despite his horror NSW record and it's one Pearce doesn't have to be reminded of.

He has endured 11 losses in 15 matches for the Blues. His series tally is 0-6.

Napa admitted Pearce was an "easy target" but backed the rejuvenated playmaker to step up in Origin I after he found career-best NRL form this season.

"I am stoked to see Mitch back in the Blues jumper," Napa said.

"I think he was hung out to dry a bit there. A lot of the pressure was put on him and as a halfback he has to take some but I think he was an easy target."

Guerra said he had seen first hand how far Roosters teammate Pearce had come in the past 12 months and was wary ahead of Origin I.

"I play with him week to week and I know what he is capable of," Guerra said.

"If Pearce can steer that ship around we will definitely have to keep an eye on him and apply some pressure on him."

Asked about Pearce's poor Origin record, Guerra said: "I don't think any No.7 that NSW picked over the last decade would have beaten that Queensland side over that period. But he is the right man for the job now."

Queensland halfback Cooper Cronk did not believe Pearce would be haunted by his Origin past when he runs onto Suncorp Stadium.

"He warrants selection," Cronk said.

"I don't know Mitch too much but from the outside looking in, he has obviously changed a few things off the paddock and I wish him well.

"Come game one what has happened before doesn't play a part.

"Whether you have had success or not had success... come next Wednesday night there is nowhere to hide."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Leigh’s Adam Higson was shown a straight red card for this cheap shot on Salford’s Stuart O’Brien.

Watch: Worst tackle ever? League player nearly decapitates rival with horrendous late coathanger tackle


00:30
2
Dorian Price was awarded the fight, getting to his feet ahead of Jonathan Lecat.

Video: US fighter claims Muay Thai bout after bizarre double-knockdown

03:17
3
Tania Tare has gone viral with her amazing shots, but is now looking to make her mark on the LPGA.

Trick shock sensation out to make an impression on golf's big stage


02:40
4
Six teams, sailing start of the art catamarans, will do brutal battle in qualifiers and knockout racing.

Collisions and controversy ahead as America's Cup poised to begin

5

'You've just got to stay focused' - Matt Henry looking to move on from Black Caps back-up role

01:08
Crowds gathered today to lay flowers and pay tribute to the 22 people killed outside the Manchester Arena.

LIVE: Manchester mourns as first victims of concert suicide terror attack are named

The explosion at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers.


00:40
The US President paid his respects to the victims, before lashing out at those responsible.

Video: Donald Trump calls Manchester suicide bomber 'evil loser'

Trump says the attack, which killed at least 22 and injured dozens more, preyed on "innocent children".

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

'Broken' - Ariana Grande devastated after terror attack at Manchester concert

"I am so so sorry. i don't have words."

00:08
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 22, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ