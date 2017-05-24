Blues half Mitchell Pearce finds unlikely allies in Queensland

Unlikely allies have emerged for maligned NSW halfback Mitchell Pearce ahead of next week's State of Origin series opener - Queenslanders.

NSW Blues playmaker Mitchell Pearce. Source: Photosport

Maroons prop Dylan Napa claimed his Sydney Roosters teammate Pearce had been "hung out to dry" by the Blues in the past.

And Queensland backrower Aidan Guerra believed no NSW halfback could have stopped the Maroons juggernaut that has now snared 10 of the last 11 Origin series.

Pearce has earned another Blues recall for May 31's Origin I despite his horror NSW record and it's one Pearce doesn't have to be reminded of.

He has endured 11 losses in 15 matches for the Blues. His series tally is 0-6.

Napa admitted Pearce was an "easy target" but backed the rejuvenated playmaker to step up in Origin I after he found career-best NRL form this season.

"I am stoked to see Mitch back in the Blues jumper," Napa said.

"I think he was hung out to dry a bit there. A lot of the pressure was put on him and as a halfback he has to take some but I think he was an easy target."

Guerra said he had seen first hand how far Roosters teammate Pearce had come in the past 12 months and was wary ahead of Origin I.

"I play with him week to week and I know what he is capable of," Guerra said.

"If Pearce can steer that ship around we will definitely have to keep an eye on him and apply some pressure on him."

Asked about Pearce's poor Origin record, Guerra said: "I don't think any No.7 that NSW picked over the last decade would have beaten that Queensland side over that period. But he is the right man for the job now."

Queensland halfback Cooper Cronk did not believe Pearce would be haunted by his Origin past when he runs onto Suncorp Stadium.

"He warrants selection," Cronk said.

"I don't know Mitch too much but from the outside looking in, he has obviously changed a few things off the paddock and I wish him well.

"Come game one what has happened before doesn't play a part.