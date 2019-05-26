TODAY |

Blayke Brailey scores sneaky try before final siren as Sharks overcome injury-hit Dragons

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Tyson Frizell may enter State of Origin I under an injury cloud after failing to finish St George Illawarra's 16-9 NRL defeat by Cronulla due to concussion.

Frizell was knocked out late in the first half after a sickening head clash with Josh Dugan, before being ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game.

The Dragons star was considered a certainty to be included in the NSW Origin team that was to be announced after the match in Wollongong.

He was one of three first-half injuries that whittled the Dragons to 14 men for the entire second period, along with James Graham and Tim Lafai (ankle).

The injury toll cruelled any hope the Dragons had of holding onto a one-point halftime lead, and they slumped to a fifth straight defeat.

The win for the Sharks came on the back of the electric return by Matt Moylan, who had a hand in two tries, and a Bronson Xerri hat-trick of tries.

Moylan's inclusion added plenty of polish in a slick combination with Chad Townsend and Kyle Flanagan that thoroughly outplayed their counterparts.

It didn't take long for Moylan to have an impact, swerving to take an out-ball and creating the overlap for Xerri to post first points.

Dragons halfback Ben Hunt should've equalised only to drop the ball over the line, but Cameron McInnes saved his blushes by charging over in the 32nd minute.

Sosaia Feki matched Hunt's bombed try when he collected a ball while standing on the sideline with the tryline open.

That opened the door for Hunt to give his team a one-point lead at the break with the first field goal of his career in front of the 14,586 WIN Stadium crowd.

But it wouldn't take long for their lack of troops to tell on the scoreboard, beginning with Xerri grabbing his second in the 46th minute.

Sharks second-rower Kurt Capewell beat Jordan Pereira to a second-tackle Flanagan kick, and picked it up for Xerri to score.

The Sharks rookie then completed his first career hat-trick when he took a no- look Moylan pass in the 60th minute, before Blayke Brailey scored on the siren.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Cronulla defeated St George Illawarra 22-9 at WIN Stadium in Sydney. Source: SKY
    More From
    League
    NRL
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:16
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
    Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    2
    Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
    Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
    3
    The number one ranked team will set up camp in Chicago before moving on to the Czech Republic next month.
    Black Sox eyeing eighth softball world title to honour coach's dad and a great of NZ softball
    4
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
    Rugby league royalty gather in Greymouth to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    5
    Osei-Nketia, 17, finished his 100m heat in 10.74 seconds in windy and wet conditions in Christchurch.
    Teenage sprinting sensation Eddie Osei-Nketia confirmed to represent New Zealand
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    00:15
    Brisbane edged the Warriors 8-2 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

    Anthony Milford scores solo try as Broncos outmuscle Warriors at Mount Smart
    Issac Luke and Kotoni Staggs hongi ahead of the start of the match. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 25 May 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

    Warriors go down at home as Broncos grind out tough win at Mt Smart
    00:15
    The Cowboys beat Canberra 22-16, handing them their third NRL loss.

    Rampaging Jason Taumalolo run leads to try as Cowboys beat Canberra
    02:16
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.

    Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia