Blake Green won't step on Pearce's toes at Knights

Mid-season mover Blake Green wants to be a foil - not a spoiler - for Mitchell Pearce as he strives to help reignite Newcastle's NRL finals hopes.

Blake Green Source: Photosport

Now at his seventh NRL club either side of a four-year stint in the English Super League, Green will lace up for the Knights against Wests Tigers on Saturday barely a week after guiding the Warriors to victory over that same Tigers outfit.

It's a unique situation for the 33-year-old but one he's relishing after being reunited with Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien, who was Craig Bellamy's assistant at Melbourne when the journeyman played there in 2015-16.

"I've got a really good relationship with Adam and he's done a fantastic job with Newcastle since he's come here," Green said on Wednesday.

"He did mention some of the terrific young talent that's in the squad here and obviously I've been to a few footy clubs, so I think I've got a fair idea of how the good ones operate.

"It's important to have senior guys with experience that pass on their thoughts and guide them in the right direction.

"I'll certainly be doing that over the next period and hopefully we can all get something good out of it."

But Green has no plans of stepping on Pearce's toes amid some quiet concerns that he and the former NSW State of Origin half are too similar, dominant on- the-ball playmakers to work together.

"He's a serious footy player ad I'm just here to support him and offer him some options on the other side of the field," Green said.

"And with his kicking game, if I can help him out with some talk and take some pressure of him, I'm sure that will go a long way towards helping the team to play some good footy."

Certainly better footy than in recent times, with no-nonsense prop David Klemmer demanding the Knights lift their game after back-to-back losses to Canterbury and Melbourne left O'Brien's team clinging to their place in the top eight.

"Our last two performances haven't been worthy. We've lost," Klemmer said.