Blake Green still has 'desire to play' despite no future with Warriors

Blake Green insists he's moved on from the NRL disappointment of the public airing of his Warriors ejection and is open to playing at a ninth professional rugby league club.



Veteran halfback Green turned in a match-winning performance for the Kiwi club in Saturday's win over Brisbane, days after club recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan told him privately his contract would not be renewed.



What's more Green will start at halfback for the Warriors against the Titans on Friday.

While he accepted the club's decision, the 33-year-old was irked when Warriors owner Mark Robinson then announced his impending departure, and that of teammate Gerard Beale, in a television interview.



Green said he hasn't spoken to Robinson since but expected to have the chance this week to learn the owner's motivations.



"I'm sure he must have a few things to say to me. I'm not sure how that's going to go," Green said.



"I didn't know it was going to be made public or anything like that.



"Initially I had mixed emotions on it but it's out of control, all that stuff, I couldn't do anything about it.



"All I could control was how well I'd play against the Broncos so I just dived into that."



A third season at the Warriors makes it Green's longest spell at a single club during his nomadic career.



Since 2007 he has featured in two seasons each for Cronulla and Melbourne, while Parramatta, Canterbury and Manly were all served by his organisational skills for a year.



Two-season stints at Super League clubs Hull Kingston Rovers and Wigan bisected his NRL career and he's willing to scan the horizon for new opportunities.



"I've still got a desire to play footy... So as long as I can be a contributor to the footy team and have an impact on the result of games, I want to continue to play," he said.



Green said he survived last week's turbulence by staying off his phone and focusing on the Broncos game.



None of Green's teammates spoke to him about Robinson's public comments in the lead-up to last week's game but their feelings were clear when they rushed in to congratulate him after some astute kicking set up late tries in their 10-point win.



"Maybe because I'm a little bit older, maybe some of the young boys don't know what to say to me," he said.

