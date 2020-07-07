Blake Green responds after Warriors owner said he's not wanted at club next season

Warriors halfback Blake Green is still waiting to hear from club owner Mark Robinson, after it was revealed the 33-year-old won’t be part of the club’s plans next year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Robinson told 1 NEWS last week that neither Blake nor Gerard Beale would be re-signed.

Green then put in a stellar performance against fellow strugglers Brisbane Broncos, leading the team to a 26-16 win as both the man-of-the-match and stand-in captain.

“To be honest, I just tried the best I could to just put it to the side,” Green told media today.

“It’s been documented now that I’m not in the future plans of the club. That’s footy. I just had to put it to the side, it was just important…we got a performance.”

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Green admitted he’s still waiting to hear from the club owner.

“I’m sure we will [talk] in the coming days.