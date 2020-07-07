TODAY |

Blake Green responds after Warriors owner said he's not wanted at club next season

Chris Chang, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors halfback Blake Green is still waiting to hear from club owner Mark Robinson, after it was revealed the 33-year-old won’t be part of the club’s plans next year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Warriors playmaker was publicly named by Mark Robinson as a player who would not get a new contract. Source: 1 NEWS

Robinson told 1 NEWS last week that neither Blake nor Gerard Beale would be re-signed.

Green then put in a stellar performance against fellow strugglers Brisbane Broncos, leading the team to a 26-16 win as both the man-of-the-match and stand-in captain.

“To be honest, I just tried the best I could to just put it to the side,” Green told media today.

“It’s been documented now that I’m not in the future plans of the club. That’s footy. I just had to put it to the side, it was just important…we got a performance.”

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Green admitted he’s still waiting to hear from the club owner.

“I’m sure we will [talk] in the coming days.

“I don’t think I need to say too much, to be honest. I’ll probably just listen. I’m sure he must have a few things to say to me. I’m not sure how it’s going to go.”

League
Warriors
NRL
Australia
Chris Chang
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Michael Fatialofa reassured by former UK club he won't face $200k medical bill alone
2
Dan Carter clobbered on club rugby return before putting on masterclass
3
Govt announces $80 million investment into sport recovery 'at all levels' in NZ
4
Trump lashes out at NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace over flag ban, rope 'hoax'
5
Ian Foster defends criticised selection criteria for North-South match - 'We're sticking with the first province'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:08

Pauline Hanson axed from The Today Show over racist remarks about those caught up in hard Covid-19 lockdown

Australian woman dies after cat scratches her then licks wound
00:30

Manly's Addin Fonua-Blake facing three-week ban for abusing referee
01:08

Jazz Tevaga opens up about injury recovery in isolation with 'good mate' Nate Roache - 'He's made it a lot easier'