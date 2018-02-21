 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Blake Green aiming to get the Warriors 'back to where they belong'

share

Source:

AAP

Many have tried. Plenty have failed.

Blake Green will partner Johnson in the halves this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

But Blake Green is backing himself to be the five-eighth who finally clicks with superstar Shaun Johnson after they sparked the Warriors' 20-14 NRL trial win over Gold Coast at Sunshine Coast Stadium last night.

In their first game together, Green proved a calming influence on livewire No.7 Johnson as the pair combined to lay on three of the Warriors' four tries in wet conditions.

The 31-year-old Green admits it is up to him to get the best out of Johnson, something easier said than done at the Warriors.

Green is the latest in a long list of halves partners for Johnson after linking with the Warriors in the off-season, replacing Bulldogs recruit Kieran Foran.

But after partnering Melbourne's Cooper Cronk and Manly's Daly Cherry-Evans in the past two seasons, Green was confident of forming another champion duo with Johnson.

"It's about me finding out everything I can about Shaun so I can get that performance out of him every week," Green said.

"We've got some great athletic players. My job is to just keep everyone nice and calm and play direct so we can get some space out wide.

The star halfback says the side are finding a new way of playing this season.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Shaun has had a very limited pre-season with eye surgery and World Cup leave so for him to come out with some nice touches and play 70 minutes, that is very pleasing."

The Warriors are Green's eighth club in 12 seasons in both northern and southern hemispheres and he is looking forward to finding a way to complement Johnson at the Warriors.

"Shauny plays a similar role to a fullback for us, everyone knows how good Cooper is and Daly was a real instinctive footy player," Green said when asked to compare Johnson, Cronk and Cherry-Evans.

"They are all different but you just have to find the right balance and what works best for the team."

Green was part of coach Stephen Kearney's off-season recruitment drive that also included Adam Blair, Tohu Harris, Peta Hiku and Gerard Beale after finishing 13th last season.

The Warriors haven't made the play-offs since their 2011 grand final loss to Manly.

"That's what I have come here to do, to play some finals footy and get the club back to where they want to be, where they belong," Green said.

"There is skill and talent in the team but it's the effort areas that get you home - if we get that right it will take us a long way."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Scotland stunned the reigning champions with a 25-13 win at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh erupts! Scotland overjoyed after famous Six Nations win over England

2
Beauden Barrett

Determined Bulls stun Hurricanes with huge upset in Super Rugby season opener


00:14
3
The Wallabies star came up with this stunning play in his side's 34-27 win.

Watch: Superman Israel Folau soars above Stormers defender for sensational Waratahs try

00:18
4
The halfback was key in the 20-14 win over the Gold Coast.

Watch: Vintage Shaun Johnson leads Warriors to victory in pre-season hit out against Titans

00:30
5
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 