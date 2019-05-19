Blake Ferguson blunder gifts Cowboys NRL comeback win over Eels

A Blake Ferguson blunder has allowed North Queensland to snatch a 17-10 come- from-behind NRL win to compound Parramatta's woes.

A 74th minute Tom Opacic try and Jordan Kahu field goal sealed the victory for the Cowboys at 1300Smiles Stadium on Saturday.

The Eels were in control for most of the second-half but the game turned when Ferguson dropped the ball on his own tryline after George Jennings fired an ill- advised pass in his direction.

On the next play centre Opacic jumped out of dummy-half to break a 10-10 deadlock before the Cowboys took their 2019 record to 4-6.

It was the Eels second straight loss after they were hammered 64-10 by Melbourne last weekend, and not even the re-signing of coach Brad Arthur and skipper Clint Gutherson could inspire them to bounce back.

While it was a much improved effort, the Eels look set to drop out of the top eight this weekend.

The Eels took the lead for the first time two minutes into the second-half when playmaker Michael Morgan fired a pass to Josh Hoffman who ran 95 metres to give the visitors a 10-6 lead.

For most of the game the Cowboys' attack looked disjointed and Morgan was often guilty of taking the wrong option with his side inside the Eels' red zone.

The home side finally put it all together when slick passing culminated in Kyle Feldt marking his 100th first-grade game with a try in the corner to level the scores.

Earlier, the Cowboys drew first blood when Jake Granville jumped out of dummy- half and Matt Scott crashed over the top of Junior Paulo and Daniel Alvaro.

Scott went into the game hoping to prove he deserved a Queensland Origin recall and did his chances no harm by running for 118 metres and making 19 tackles.

The Eels struck back via Brad Takairangi off a Kahu in-goal error, to create a halftime deadlock though the Cowboys could have found themselves well ahead.

Scott, Jason Taumalolo and Feldt were all denied by the bunker due to obstruction calls but Paul Green's side still did enough to win.