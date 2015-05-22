 

Billy Slater's State of Origin career in doubt after missing Queensland selection

Source:

AAP

Billy Slater's State of Origin career may be over with the veteran fullback overlooked by Queensland for next week's series opener.

Billy Slater passes the ball during the Queensland Maroons State of Origin training session

Source: Getty

Maroons selectors have snubbed Slater, again handing incumbent Darius Boyd the No.1 Queensland jersey for Origin I at Suncorp Stadium on May 31.

Coach Kevin Walters had initially hinted that Slater - 34 next month - would return at fullback after a successful comeback this season from a second shoulder reconstruction.

Champion playmaker Johnathan Thurston has been named as 18th man with Walters earlier conceding he was highly unlikely to be fit to play due to a shoulder injury.

Brisbane's Anthony Milford has been named to debut at five-eighth in place of Thurston.

Queensland: Darius Boyd, Corey Oates, Will Chambers, Justin O'Neill, Dane Gagai, Anthony Milford, Cooper Cronk, Dylan Napa, Cameron Smith (c), Nate Myles, Josh Papalii, Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire.

Interchange: Michael Morgan, Sam Thaiday, Aidan Guerra, Jacob Lillyman. 18th man: Johnathan Thurston.

