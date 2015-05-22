 

Billy Slater returns as Queenslad make seven changes for State of Origin II

Queensland have wielded the axe, making a whopping seven changes for next week's must-win State of Origin game two in Sydney.

Veteran Sam Thaiday, Nate Myles, Jacob Lillyman and Aidan Guerra have all been dumped along with unlucky winger Corey Oates, injured five-eighth Anthony Milford and centre Justin O'Neill.

Fullback Billy Slater has been named to make his return in the clash at ANZ Stadium on June 21 along with champion five-eighth Johnathan Thurston, who missed the series-opening 28-4 loss at Suncorp Stadium due to injury.

Queensland took the unusual step of only naming their 17-man team alphabetically, but Darius Boyd is expected to move to left wing in place of Oates to make way for Slater at the back.

Cronulla's Valentine Holmes seems set to debut on the right wing, with Dane Gagai moving to centre in place of O'Neill.

In the forwards, North Queensland youngster Coen Hess will make his debut while Cowboys teammate Gavin Cooper returns to the Origin arena.

The biggest bolter is Melbourne prop Tim Glasby while Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace has also been called up to debut after being 18th man in game one.

Wallace must beat a shulder charge citing at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night if he is to play, as he otherwise faces a two-match ban

"We didn't get the result that we needed to have. We went to plan B, which was always in our plans, to bring some new players in," said Maroons coach Kevin Walters.

"The transition period for Queensland is right now. It's not next year, or the year after.

"We just picked 17 players who we feel are the best 17 for Queensland."

Queensland (likely): Billy Slater, Darius Boyd, Will Chambers, Dane Gagai, Valentine Holmes, Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk, Dylan Napa, Cameron Smith (capt), Josh Papalii, Gavin Cooper, Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire.

Interchange: Michael Morgan, Tim Glasby, Coen Hess, Jarrod Wallace.

