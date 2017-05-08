Billy Slater: Repercussions for Bromwich's poor choices could hurt Storm's NRL season

Scandal-hit Jesse Bromwich's two-match ban has come at a bad time for the NRL ladder leaders Melbourne, admits Billy Slater.

Slater was shocked to learn of Kiwis captain Bromwich's alleged involvement in an illicit drugs incident hours after playing in the Australia v New Zealand Test in Canberra.

He admitted today that the Storm stood to pay a price as well Bromwich, who has been suspended for their next two NRL matches against Gold Coast and South Sydney as part of a hefty punishment, which also includes World Cup banishment.

"I've known Jesse for 10 years... I certainly was extremely shocked with the news and he's paying the price for it now," Slater said.

"I'm disappointed but I think the guy most disappointed would be Jesse."

Losing forwards leader Bromwich now is difficult with props Nelson Asofa- Solomona (hand) and Christian Welch (knee) already sidelined and the Origin period looming later in the month.

"We've been hit pretty hard in the middle of the field," Slater said.

"We've been able to rotate a few guys through our senior side in the first nine games and a few boys have had some experience and we're going to need them."

The Storm are four points clear at the top of the NRL ladder but Slater said they would need that buffer with key players soon to depart on State of Origin duty.

"We always know the start of the season is really important for us going into Origin time," said fullback Slater, who is expected to resume his Origin career with Queensland after missing last year's campaign through injury.

"Hopefully, we can sustain that position through that period but it's testing times for us at the moment."

Slater backed the Storm to be professional enough to overcome the Bromwich incident.

"It's disappointing for the reputation of our club and the players within the club," he said.

"On the field, apart from not having Jesse out on the field with us, it wont be a disruption with our preparation.