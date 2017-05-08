 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Billy Slater: Repercussions for Bromwich's poor choices could hurt Storm's NRL season

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Scandal-hit Jesse Bromwich's two-match ban has come at a bad time for the NRL ladder leaders Melbourne, admits Billy Slater.

The Kiwis have values to uphold, said Kiwis coach David Kidwell and that's why Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor have been axed from the World Cup squad.
Source: 1 NEWS

Slater was shocked to learn of Kiwis captain Bromwich's alleged involvement in an illicit drugs incident hours after playing in the Australia v New Zealand Test in Canberra.

He admitted today that the Storm stood to pay a price as well Bromwich, who has been suspended for their next two NRL matches against Gold Coast and South Sydney as part of a hefty punishment, which also includes World Cup banishment.

"I've known Jesse for 10 years... I certainly was extremely shocked with the news and he's paying the price for it now," Slater said.

"I'm disappointed but I think the guy most disappointed would be Jesse."

Losing forwards leader Bromwich now is difficult with props Nelson Asofa- Solomona (hand) and Christian Welch (knee) already sidelined and the Origin period looming later in the month.

"We've been hit pretty hard in the middle of the field," Slater said.

"We've been able to rotate a few guys through our senior side in the first nine games and a few boys have had some experience and we're going to need them."

The Storm are four points clear at the top of the NRL ladder but Slater said they would need that buffer with key players soon to depart on State of Origin duty.

"We always know the start of the season is really important for us going into Origin time," said fullback Slater, who is expected to resume his Origin career with Queensland after missing last year's campaign through injury.

"Hopefully, we can sustain that position through that period but it's testing times for us at the moment."

Slater backed the Storm to be professional enough to overcome the Bromwich incident.

"It's disappointing for the reputation of our club and the players within the club," he said.

"On the field, apart from not having Jesse out on the field with us, it wont be a disruption with our preparation.

"We're professional enough to move on."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:15
1
The NRL star said he felt a genuine sense of devotion to the club after they helped him “revive” his career.

'It reached the point where I had to make a call' - Kieran Foran reveals he's leaving Warriors

00:40
2
Masaga spooked all who passed him after training – except for a stone-cold Stephen Donald who didn't even flinch.

Watch: Chiefs jokester Lelia Masaga gets teammates McKenzie, Messam and Cruden squealing with funny scare-cam prank

00:29
3
The former All Black star cemented his Racing 92 a spot in the French Top 14 quarter-finals after this effort.

Watch: Video emerges of silky smooth Dan Carter throwing sneaky dummy before dotting down for match winner

00:36
4
The All Blacks assistant tried not to be drawn on the young Barrett. But – there was no escape.

Watch: 'He's putting his hand up for us' - did cagey All Blacks assistant just hint at a Jordie Barrett call-up?

00:15
5
There weren't many spectators at the Giro d’Italia more amped than April Summers.

Watch: Excited Playboy model inches from causing catastrophic peloton pile up in famous Italian road cycling race

02:05
Chester Borrows is accused of hitting two protesters with his car.

National MP Chester Borrows cleared of careless driving charge

National MP for Whanganui, Chester Borrows, has been cleared of a charge of careless driving causing injury to two anti-Trans Pacific Partnership protesters.

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

Footage was posted online yesterday by an Otara woman who found the child.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ