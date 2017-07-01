 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Billy Slater at his best as Storm hammer Broncos to show title credentials

share

Source:

AAP

History almost repeated as leaders Melbourne ran out 42-12 winners over a depleted Brisbane in their NRL clash last night.

The fullback scored this beauty in a 42-12 win in Brisbane.
Source: SKY

Suliasi Vunivalu, Curtis Scott and Josh Addo-Carr bagged doubles as the Storm ran amok in front of 41,471 people to ensure the Broncos have not beaten Melbourne at Suncorp Stadium since 2009.

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett would have been forgiven for having flashbacks as his side capitulated in almost identical scenes to their club record 48-6 loss to Melbourne in the corresponding match in 2016.

It snapped Brisbane's run of seven straight home wins.

Brisbane lost a vital cog to concussion early on Friday night after lock Josh McGuire came off second best in a seventh minute tackle on Melbourne giant Jesse Bromwich.

McGuire was in bad shape after the hit but initially refused to leave the field and had to be coaxed off by trainers.

Melbourne showed no mercy, bouncing back from their last round golden point loss to Sydney Roosters to notch their 11th win in 12 games against Brisbane, including seven straight.

Brisbane halfback Ben Hunt had a mixed night in front of Queensland coach Kevin Walters.

Vying for a bench utility role when the Queensland team is named on Monday, Hunt made some errors but did steamroll Melbourne fullback Billy Slater to score in the 21st minute and finally get the hosts on the board.

Fellow Maroons aspirant Cameron Munster was in everything for the Storm as Melbourne scored eight tries to two.

The win was Cameron Smith's 348th NRL game, moving him past Broncos legend Corey Parker into outright fourth on the all-time appearance list.

Melbourne led 20-6 at halftime after a double by winger Vunivalu.

Brisbane threatened to hit back when winger David Mead scored in the 53rd minute after Melbourne's Tohu Harris was sinbinned.

But they couldn't take a trick against Melbourne, having three tries disallowed.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
McGregor is getting into tip-top shape ahead of the huge bout.

'You've never seen these moves' - hulking MMA star Conor McGregor releases intense boxing training video

03:48
2
Paul Coll is nicknamed Superman for his crazily energetic style of play on the squash courts.

Watch: West Coast's Superman of Squash's outrageous antics are winning fans around the world


00:17
3
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

00:28
4
Witnesses say Williams ran a red light, crashing into another car and hurting a 78-year-old man who later died.

Tennis star Venus Williams sued by fatal crash victim's family in Florida


02:56
5
The Lion Tamers have devoted themselves to following the tour but lacked tickets to the final Test.

Committed campervan convoy Kiwi rugby fans surprised with Test tickets from All Black legend Frank Bunce

00:27
German lawmakers have voted overnight to legalise "marriage for everybody".

Germany legalises same-sex marriage after Merkel U-turn

Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the measure but allowed party members to vote on conscience.


03:54
Chrissy Joy runs the only rabbit-specific animal rescue organisation in the country.

Operating sole rabbit rescue shelter in NZ is an obsession for Wellington woman

Female rabbits can get pregnant every month and a half, so there's a lot of homeless bunnies out there.

04:01
Ashleigh Smith collected a special award at Buckingham Palace for her work on mental health and anti-bullying initiatives.

Central Otago teen receives honour from Queen, a chat with Prince Harry about innovative anti-bullying program

The Queen said Ashleigh Smith sounded like a very busy person, chatting with her as she handed her a Young Leaders Award.

02:00
Political commentators are optimistic this election could see an increase in turnout.

Push starts to get young Kiwis enrolled to vote in September election

One political commentator hopes Brexit and Donald Trump will push more young Kiwis to vote.

02:28
The former Labour MP will stand for Winston Peters' party in the Whangarei electorate.

NZ First's Shane Jones has 'ability to be New Zealand's Donald Trump' - political commentator

Labelled "bombastic' and "eccentric", Jones is running for New Zealand First this election and political commentators are expecting drama.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ