Billy Slater to captain, Cherry-Evans recalled as Queensland out to avoid Origin whitewash

Queensland have ended the three-year exile of Daly Cherry-Evans, naming the Manly skipper at halfback for State of Origin III.



Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Source: Photosport

Cherry-Evans will replace Ben Hunt, who moves to the interchange bench, in the dead rubber at Suncorp Stadium on July 11.



Queensland also confirmed mercurial fullback Billy Slater will become the Maroons' 14th captain in his final Origin match, replacing Greg Inglis (broken thumb).



Coach Kevin Walters was forced to delay today's scheduled naming of their squad after Inglis broke down in South Sydney's NRL win over North Queensland.



The Maroons were already reeling from the loss of bench utility Kalyn Ponga (broken thumb) while prop Dylan Napa (knee) was named at 18th man but is not expected to play.



Dane Gagai has been switched to the centres for Inglis with Brisbane's Corey Oates recalled on the wing.



Gold Coast's Jai Arrow has moved from bench to starting prop for Napa while Josh Papalii graduated to the starting front row with maligned Queensland prop Jarrod Wallace on the bench.



It is a nightmare start to life after retired Maroons greats Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston, as Queensland try to send out Slater a winner in his 31st and final Origin.

