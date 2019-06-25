'Best of luck to the brother' - Leviaha Pulu pays tribute to departing Warrior Solomone Kata

Warriors forward Leviaha Pulu has paid tribute to his former teammate Solomone Kata today, saying the new Melbourne Storm recruit will be missed at the New Zealand NRL club.

The former Warriors centre announced yesterday that he has been released from the final year of his contract and will link up with the Storm for the remainder of the 2019 NRL season.

Pulu said that Kata is doing what he thinks will better his NRL career.

"I just found out the news yesterday, but I guess at the end of the day he has done what is best for him and his family," said Pulu.

"He saw an opportunity elsewhere and you know best of luck to the brother.

"He's [been a] part of the club for so many years and he debuted at the Warriors, he's been nothing but awesome for the club."

The 24-year-old was off contract in 2020 but asked the Warriors for a release so he could join the Storm.