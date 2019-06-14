TODAY |

Benji's back! Marshall signs one-year deal with Tigers for NRL swansong in 2020

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Wests Tigers veteran Benji Marshall has given himself one final chance to lead his beloved club back to the NRL finals after signing a one-year contract extension.

Marshall on Saturday night announced he had officially put pen to paper to play on in 2020 in what is almost certain to be the 34-year-old's career swansong.

"Officially, about an hour ago, I can announce I signed for another year with the Tigers," Marshall told Fox League.

"I thought our club has put some good things in place and I like the direction the club is going under Madge (coach Michael Maguire) and I'm looking forward to it."

Marshall was a shining light for the Tigers in 2019 and took the side to within one game of a finals appearance.

Since returning to the joint venture, after stints in rugby union and at St George Illawarra and Brisbane, the veteran playmaker has discovered a second lease on life.

His experience will be especially vital next year given the retirement of Robbie Farah and with fellow veteran Chris Lawrence's future being up in the air.

The Tigers are the in grips of the longest current top-eight drought of any club in the competition having not been to the finals since 2011.

Marshall has played 308 games since debuting in 2003 and was instrumental in the club's lone premiership win in 2005.

Benji Marshall Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Spark Sport to simulcast tonight's three RWC matches on TVNZ DUKE and Spark streaming platforms
2
Player Ratings: All Blacks impress in Rugby World Cup opener against Springboks
3
'Nervous' Patrick Tuipulotu admits 'occasion got the better of me' in RWC debut
4
Jacinda Ardern tells reporters SBW asked her if she's planning on 'expanding her family'
5
Australia's Reece Hodge in hot water over high shot on Fiji forward
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Banned former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan to learn if he'll be welcomed back to NRL next year

Jason Taumalolo: I'll retire from international football if issues with Mate Ma'a Tonga aren't resolved

Over $340,000 unaccounted for in Tonga National Rugby League funds

Kiwi Fern's season-ending ban leads to questions around NRLW's judiciary system