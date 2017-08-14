 

Benji Marshall's West Tigers return still on-hold after Kiwi veteran overlooked for final pre-season trial

Russell Packer and Ben Matulino are set to make their Wests Tigers debuts but fans will have to wait a little longer for Benji Marshall's return.

Wests Tigers Benji Marshall.

Former St George Illawarra spearhead Packer and ex-Warriors forward Matulino have been named in a 22-strong Tigers outfit for Saturday night's NRL trial with Cronulla at Campbelltown.

But fellow New Zealander Marshall will not feature in the Tigers' final trial ahead of their NRL season opener against Sydney Roosters on March 10.

Marshall, Sauaso Sue, Elijah Taylor and Alex Twal were the only squad members not named by coach Ivan Cleary.

Marshall had initially earmarked the Sharks clash for what was expected to be an emotional return to the joint venture.

The 2005 premiership winning playmaker hasn't played for the Tigers since leaving for Super Rugby club Auckland at the end of the 2013 season.

Marshall may not have played a game but he has still made an impact since his off-season return, recently named as one of five Tigers captains for the 2018 season.

Packer, Taylor, Josh Reynolds and Chris Lawrence complete the new leadership group.

Meanwhile, St George Illawarra recruit Taane Milne was named on an extended bench, missing the top 17 cut for the Campbelltown trial.

