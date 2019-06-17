TODAY |

Benji Marshall's return uniting Kiwis, fans - 'What the jersey means to him is special'

AAP
More From
League
Kiwis

Of all the reactions to Benji Marshall's Test recall this week, the best belongs to Kiwis team-mate and debutant Jahrome Hughes.

"It's crazy actually, just to see him. I still look at him and think he's fake."

For Melbourne star Hughes, 34-year-old Marshall is a hero from another lifetime, the halfback he cheered and admired through his early teenage years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Tonga and Kiwis halves will face off at Mt Smart Stadium this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

The concept of playing alongside the 27-Test veteran in Saturday's showdown with Tonga in Auckland has taken some adjusting.

And it's not just the newcomers doing double-takes at training.

Starting props Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Jesse Bromwich are the only members of the starting team who were wearing black when Marshall last represented the Kiwis seven years ago.

Waerea-Hargreaves couldn't resist a dig and also a nod of respect towards the Wests Tigers playmaker who confessed this week he had virtually scrubbed out his own hopes of a recall.

"To get the Koro (grandfather) back in camp, it's cool, it's really cool for the country," Waerea-Hargreaves said.

"To see his old head back around here ... he's obviously been doing the right thing with Madge (coach Michael Maguire) at the Tigers to get back in."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 23, said he was in disbelief at the opportunity to play alongside the NRL star. Source: 1 NEWS

Just as thankful for Marshall's return is NZ Rugby League chief executive Greg Peters, who said New Zealand supporters had snapped up a greater chunk of the early-week ticket sales than anticipated.

He's convinced the presence of former captain and World Cup-winning star Marshall had played a big part.

"Benji's massive. I think he did 17 media interviews in one day," Peters said.

"His leadership, his story and what the jersey means to him are really special and it holds an appeal to a generation of Kiwi supporters."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The NRL star admitted he had to go into the bathroom to compose himself during a team photoshoot. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
League
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Folau says the legal battle over his religious beliefs has already cost him over $100,000.
Israel Folau appeals for donations to battle Rugby Australia's 'army of lawyers', says saga has cost him and wife Maria $100k already
2
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
3
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.
'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle
4
Taukeiaho said that his NRL teammate is "a good mate" but come Saturday they will be rivals.
'He likes to cheap shot everyone' - Sio Siua Taukeiaho on facing Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
5
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:52
Taukeiaho said that his NRL teammate is "a good mate" but come Saturday they will be rivals.

'He likes to cheap shot everyone' - Sio Siua Taukeiaho on facing Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
00:15
Vatuvei gave the Mate Ma'a Tonga star grief during a media session in Auckland.

'Who gave you that fade?' Manu Vatuvei gives reporting a go, mocks Sio Siua Taukeiaho's hairstyle

00:33
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.

South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
02:04
Broncos centre Staggs came from humble beginnings and is quickly stamping his mark on the NRL scene.

Kotoni Staggs to make Mate Ma’a Tonga debut, set to represent his father he has never met