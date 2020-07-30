Benji Marshall told he's not wanted by West Tigers next season - report

Veteran Kiwi playmaker Benji Marshall has reportedly been told his talents will not be required at the West Tigers in 2021.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Tigers informed Marshall’s management of their vision for next season which he isn’t included in.

In response, Marshall’s manager Matt Desira reportedly began calling rival clubs offering the 35-year-old’s services for next year.

Marshall’s exit was accelerated yesterday after he approached coach Michael Maguire – coincidentally also the coach of the Kiwis – about his future at the club.

Maguire had agreed at the time to reconsider Marshall’s time at the club but it came undone hours later following a meeting between Desira, Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe and the club’s head of football Adam Hartigan.

While the club believes Marshall still has plenty to offer, salary cap issues leave them with next to no choice in the matter.

The rough axing comes after Marshall started the season strong for the West Tigers, even getting his name mentioned early on as a Dally M medal contender.

However, Marshall was controversially dropped shortly after the NRL restart with Maguire citing his defence as a concern. Marshall was second on the Dally M medal leaderboard at the time.