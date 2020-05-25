Benji Marshall should be loaned to the Warriors, says Phil Gould

Kiwis captain Benji Marshall should be loaned to the Warriors, according to NRL commentator Phil Gould.

Benji Marshall. Source: 1 NEWS

With the Warriors on the wrong end of back-to-back thrashings and struggling with a long injury list and staring at three straight defeats, the benched Tigers half would be a good addition to the squad, Gould said.

The arrangement would also benefit the Tigers and coach Michael Maguire, who also coaches the Kiwis.

“The Tigers should lend him to the Warriors to get some football under his belt,” Gould said last night on Channel Nine’s 100% Footy.

“If you need him in 6-7 weeks’ time and he hasn’t played any football, it’s going to be very hard for him.”

Marshall was benched by Maguire after the round four loss to the Titans.

Despite his axing, Marshall is in the top 10 of Dally M voting with six votes.

Gould also urged the Warriors to "dig in a little bit longer" amid reports that players wanted to head home.

"It's a difficult time, and I think we all sympathise with the Warriors, but there's a lot of people whose lives are worse off," he told 100% Footy.

"They're playing the game they love, they're being paid, they're professional sportspeople, I know it's a strain being away from your family, but it's not for that long.

"All the support is being given to your family back home, I just think they've got to dig in a little bit longer. We're all really thankful. We all really understand what you're going through."

"No one's criticising them about performances, they're sort of getting a pass there, I think what's made it worse is the sacking of the coach when they least expected it because that added a morale dip too.