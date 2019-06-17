Benji Marshall, Shaun Johnson to start for NZ as Kiwis name solid pack for Mate Ma'a Tonga Test

The Kiwis have named a solid 17-man squad for their Test against Mate Ma’a Tonga at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

Benji Marshall makes his long-awaited comeback on the international stage, named in the halves alongside Sharks playmaker Shaun Johnson.

Dallin Watene Zelezniak has been named on the wing and will skipper the New Zealand team, with Warriors star fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck given the nod to wear the number one jersey.

Cronulla Sharks youngster Briton Nikora is set to make his debut for the Kiwis, partnering up with Kenny Bromwich at second row.

Jahrome Hughes, Leeson Ah Mau, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, James Fisher-Harris, Zane Tetevano and Kieran Foran have all been named on the extended interchange bench.



Kiwis: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 Ken Maumalo, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (c), 6 Shaun Johnson, 7 Benji Marshall, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Brandon Smith, 10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11 Kenny Bromwich, 12 Briton Nikora, 13 Isaac Liu.