TODAY |

Benji Marshall shares Hollywood-like story of how he stumbled upon rugby league on a high school trip

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Wests Tigers icon Benji Marshall is one of the most famous rugby league players this century, but the Kiwi star only stumbled into the game on a school excursion as a teenager.

Marshall, who plays his 300th NRL game on Sunday, revealed he hadn't played rugby league until travelling from New Zealand to the Gold Coast as 15-year-old as part of a high school subject.

The 34-year-old debuted in 2003 before leading the Tigers to the joint venture club's maiden NRL premiership in 2005.

Marshall said he took a subject to get out of his small town. The move inadvertently led to one of the most exciting NRL careers in recent history.

"I took tourism as a subject in high school because I wanted to get out of New Zealand," Marshall said on NRL 360.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Marshall said thought's of his late grandfather and his son in the stands came to him in the emotional moment. Source: 1 NEWS

"We went and visited a school called Keebra Park on the Gold Coast and they said 'Do any of you guys play rugby league' and I said I played touch.

"They said, 'Would you like to have a trial, we're playing the Canberra SG Ball side'. I'd never played but we had this trial and brained the Canberra SG Ball side and they offered us back on scholarship.

"It just so happened the school was linked to the Wests Tigers and (coach) Tim Sheens identified me from there.

"Tim Sheens saw things in me that other people thought was weird and uncanny and they didn't like the way I played. The side steps, the flick passes, I was doing chip and chases at school and he encouraged me throughout my junior years to put those into play."

Marshall's unique style saw him earn international honours, before his flick pass to Pat Richards in the 2005 grand final etched his name into rugby league folklore.

But the veteran admits he has struggled with the attention over the years.

"It's a little bit embarrassing because I'm still playing with some guys that say (they looked up to me) and I get a little bit embarrassed," Marshall said.

"But when I look back at those things and what I've achieved in the game it's pretty special and humbling. But it means more to my family, which gets me.

"The week after winning in '05 would be the big one. Just seeing guys like Mark O'Neill and John Skandalis, stalwarts of the club, holding up the trophy was special to me.

"Also seeing how much it meant to the fans, it made people's dreams come true and for me that was big."

The Tigers face Parramatta on Sunday.

Benji Marshall and his teammates. Wests Tigers v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney, Australia. Sunday 24th March 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Benji Marshall Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
India weren't shy before the match to say how crucial the Kiwi skipper's dismissal was and they showed it when they got it.
Rain forces World Cup semi between India, Black Caps into second day
2
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to get a better understanding of the Indian superstar.
India's media analyse the swagger radiating from Virat Kohli - 'Two more games and he's got immortality'
3
The Crusaders coach said he's done all he can - now all that's left is December's interview.
Scott Robertson 'optimistic' heading into All Blacks coach interview - 'They know who they're getting'
4
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to find out about the fun but serious exercise.
Soccer volleyball: The bizarre warm-up the Black Caps use to get 'competitive juices flowing'
5
The Crusaders coach was in a jovial mood after his team won a three-peat of titles.
'Love my Whitelocks' - Jovial 'Razor' Robertson professes his love for captain's family
MORE FROM
League
MORE
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 07: at Shark Park on July 07, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Cronulla Sharks' Kyle Flanagan escapes ban for kneeing Matt Lodge in head during NRL clash
1 NEWS

NRL boss says he can't 'sugar-coat' recent bunker blunders after Warriors denied try
00:15
Johnson was taken off by John Morris with four minutes to go and the Sharks trailing 22-24 to the Broncos.

Under-fire Shaun Johnson pulled by coach as team desperately sought game-winning moment
1 NEWS

Stephen Kearney 'given up' on discussing refs' performances after controversial calls in win over Knights - 'A few howlers'