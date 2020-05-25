Benji Marshall separated from Tigers after reporter kisses him on cheek, breaching NRL's Covid-19 regulations

NRL veteran Benji Marshall has been put in isolation after a bizarre breach of the NRL's Covid-19 regulations at training today.
The West Tigers said in a statement Marshall was involved in a "social-distancing matter with an accredited reporter", which was immediately reported to the NRL as per guidelines.
"Under those guidelines, Marshall will remain at home tomorrow — which is a scheduled day off for Wests Tigers NRL squad — while the reporter undergoes a Covid-19 test," the club said.
"Assuming a negative result is returned, no further action will be required by Marshall or Wests Tigers."
Nine News reporter Danny Weidler said the incident that sparked Marshall's separation was a kiss on the cheek.
It comes after Marshall was blindsided with a benching for Saturday's clash with the Raiders, with coach Michael Maguire swinging the axe on his squad after last week's shock loss to the lowly Titans.
"I was a little bit shocked and disappointed," Marshall told Fox League's NRL 360 when asked about his axing last night.
"He [Maguire] was up front and honest with me, which I appreciated. He said I wasn't at the level that he wanted.
"What the coach has done is really put everyone on notice. We are looking for consistency. My challenge is to find that consistency.
"I will train hard and fight my way back into the team somewhere. Whether that is next week or not, I will do my best to get back."