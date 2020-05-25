Benji Marshall separated from Tigers after reporter kisses him on cheek, breaching NRL's Covid-19 regulations

NRL veteran Benji Marshall has been put in isolation after a bizarre breach of the NRL's Covid-19 regulations at training today.

Source: 1 NEWS

The West Tigers said in a statement Marshall was involved in a "social-distancing matter with an accredited reporter", which was immediately reported to the NRL as per guidelines.

"Under those guidelines, Marshall will remain at home tomorrow — which is a scheduled day off for Wests Tigers NRL squad — while the reporter undergoes a Covid-19 test," the club said.

"Assuming a negative result is returned, no further action will be required by Marshall or Wests Tigers."

Nine News reporter Danny Weidler said the incident that sparked Marshall's separation was a kiss on the cheek.

It comes after Marshall was blindsided with a benching for Saturday's clash with the Raiders, with coach Michael Maguire swinging the axe on his squad after last week's shock loss to the lowly Titans.

"I was a little bit shocked and disappointed," Marshall told Fox League's NRL 360 when asked about his axing last night.

"He [Maguire] was up front and honest with me, which I appreciated. He said I wasn't at the level that he wanted.

"What the coach has done is really put everyone on notice. We are looking for consistency. My challenge is to find that consistency.