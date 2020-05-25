Benji Marshall returns to face Souths after fixing defensive woes, says coach

Benji Marshall is back, with the Wests Tigers veteran given a reprieve and recalled to come off the bench against South Sydney tomorrow night.



Source: 1 NEWS

Axed by coach Michael Maguire a month ago, there had been some thought Marshall could have played his last game for the club.



However the 35-year-old will make his comeback at Bankwest Stadium, with fellow veteran Chris Lawrence to also return and possibly start in the centres.



"Benji will be off the bench, he is back ready to go," Maguire said.



"He has been working really hard at all the things we've spoken about.



"His presence around the team and what he has been doing in the background with his team, he has been showing it all his career.



"I know him well and he has been able to show that in my time since he has been here."



Dropped after their shock loss to Gold Coast in round four, Marshall has been told to fix his defence after their left side leaked points.



After 312 NRL games and off contract, he could have been forgiven for slipping into the background and believing he would not get another shot.



But he will come into the 17 for Sam McIntyre, who has not recovered from a head knock in last week's loss to Penrith.



What role he plays when he comes on will be decided dependent on the match, with Josh Reynolds an option to move to hooker if Harry Grant needs a rest.



"He was very happy, he's a champion player and competitors like Benji ride the wave of the game," Maguire said.



"Obviously it was tough news at the start, but he understood.



"Benji is all about the Wests Tigers, we know that and he has been saying that for many years.



"He might get a little time or a lot of time ... When he has his moment in time to come on, he's just got to kick on with where we are building the game."



His return will come against Souths coach Wayne Bennett, the man who gave Marshall his first big lifeline when not re-signed by St George Illawarra in 2016.



At the time, it again looked like his career was over before he made the call to Bennett and asked for a contract at Brisbane.



"I've got great respect for Benji ... so I'm pleased he's in the team," Bennett said.

