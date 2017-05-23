 

Benji Marshall recalled by Broncos to take on Warriors

Brisbane have recalled Benji Marshall to their NRL side to partner Ben Hunt in the halves, with both players making timely returns from injury coinciding with State of Origin I.

Marshall returned for Broncos' feeder side Redcliffe last week, his first competitive match since breaking his wrist earlier in the season.

The 32-year-old is set to make his first start for Brisbane in Saturday's clash against the Warriors in Auckland, alongside Hunt who has been sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Marshall's selection has been prompted by Anthony Milford's call up to Queensland's State of Origin team and hooker Andrew McCullough's serious concussion.

Travis Waddell has been named to wear the No. 9 jersey, while Kodi Nikorima drops to the bench.

Jordan Kahu replaces Darius Boyd at fullback.

