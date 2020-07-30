Benji Marshall offered record $750k career lifeline in UK's Super League - report

Kiwi rugby league veteran Benji Marshall could see his career given an incredible lifeline thanks to a reported offer that would make him the highest paid player in the UK’s Super League.

The Daily Telegraph reports Marshall, 35, has been offered a $750,000, one-year deal to join Hull FC in 2021.

Coincidentally, Hull has recently appointed a new coach in Brett Hodgson, who was Marshall’s teammate for four seasons at West Tigers.

In his 17-year career to date, Marshall has earned 28 Tests for the Kiwis along with 324 NRL appearances with West Tigers, St George Illawarra and the Brisbane Broncos.

However, Marshall’s career has hit a speed bump with the Tigers letting him go this season due to salary cap issues and the only NRL lifelines he has received so far are offers reportedly as low as $150,000 a season from North Queensland and Cronulla.

Those offers make Hull’s big pitch much harder to ignore as the port city looks to improve on its sixth-place finish this year.

If Marshall were to take the deal, it would reportedly match Gareth Widdop’s current contract at Warrington for the highest-paid in the competition.